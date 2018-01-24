Pre-season preview: Can the Knights lift themselves off the bottom?

With less than 50 days until the 2018 NRL season kicks off, it is time to look at how each team looks for the year ahead. First up is Newcastle, a team that is coming into 2018 off three straight wooden spoons, although things appear to be looking up for the Knights.

Ins and outs

The Knights have plenty of personnel changes for 2018, consistent with a side that is very much going through a rebuilding phase.

Ins: Kalyn Ponga (Cowboys), Connor Watson (Roosters), Aidan Guerra (Roosters), Tautau Moga (Broncos), Herman Ese’ese (Broncos), Slade Griffin (Storm), Jacob Lillyman (Warriors), Chris Heighington (Sharks), Mitchell Pearce (Roosters)

Outs: Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs), Rory Kostjasyn (retired), Sam Mataora (retired), Mickey Paea (Hull FC), Anthony Tupou (retired), Joe Wardle (Castleford Tigers), Josh Starling (retired), Jack Stockwell (released), Pauli Pauli (released), Jaelen Feeney (released), Peter Mata’utia (Leigh Centurions), David Bhana (released), Tyler Randell (Wakefield Trinity), Chanel Mata’utia (released)

What do they need to do better in 2018?

Defence, defence, defence.

The Knights were entertaining and spirited in attack for most of 2017, but their defence was indicative of their position on the ladder, conceding an average of nearly 30 points per game.

Often they gave away big starts, or gave up big starts of their own. The games they did win were often when they found a way to grind it out in defence.

Key recruits

Every recruit is important at this stage. Many names coming in bring plenty of experience, which will contribute significantly to their woes in defence.

The two key players if the Knights do plan on playing finals footy are Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga.

Pearce has been one of the most maligned and scrutinised players for much of his career, having failed to steer NSW to a single series victory. While there have certainly been other factors at play, Pearce has seldom been the man in clutch moments for the Blues.

The former Roosters No.7 has often been the halfback in experienced, capable teams. The Knights are a whole different ball game. They will be expecting him to take ownership and bring a winning mentality to this team.

Ponga is one of the hottest prospects in the NRL. He had limited game time at the Cowboys but comes to the Hunter knowing he will almost certainly be their first-choice fullback.

Newcastle have struggled with consistency in a number of positions in recent seasons and the prospect of Ponga bringing x-factor at the back is exciting.

How will they go in 2018?

The wooden spoon won’t be heading to Newcastle in 2018. You get the feeling they have hit their lowest point and are starting to get the personnel they need to head back towards the top.

The Knights look like a team that already has an attitude and culture that can be built on, and some kids coming through that will benefit from the experience brought in.

Nathan Ross was one of my favourite players to watch last season. He epitomises what the Knights are about, putting in 100 per cent even when things aren’t going your way.

While the Knights will put themselves in the mix, 2018 won’t see them return to the finals. Big strides will be made, and Pearce will be front and centre, but a lack of quality and polish will see them fall short.

Predicted finish: 12th