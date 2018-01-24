Super Rugby 2018 preview: Reds and Rebels

Is Super Rugby still logical and financially viable with South African teams split across two international competitions? Can Australian teams become competitive with New Zealand, making the trans-Tasman battles interesting again? Can the Jaguars and Sunwolves finally make an impact on the competition?
These are some of the big questions ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season.
But today, we’re focusing on big questions for the Reds and Rebels, having dealt with the Waratahs and Brumbies yesterday.
Reds
The only thing I have watched with more anticipation than the scramble for Force signatures is the pre-season trainwreck that has been the Reds.
Initially, things looked promising, with Brad Thorn appointed as coach, Rob Simmons shown the door, Stephen Moore retiring early, and Queensland Country performing well in the NRC.
Since then, there has been nothing but controversy and concern.
George Smith has been injured, putting his season in doubt, Quade Cooper and Nick Frisby got the boot, and Karmichael Hunt was charged with drugs possession.
Squad
1. James Slipper
2. Alex Mafi
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Lukhan Tui
5. Izack Rodda
6. Caleb Timu
7. George Smith
8. Scott Higginbotham
9. James Tuttle
10. Jono Lance
11. Filipo Daugunu
12. Samu Kerevi
13. Eto Nabuli
14. Izaia Perese
15. Duncan Paia’aua
16. Andrew Ready
17. JP Smith
18. Sef Fa’agase
19. Harry Hockings
20. Liam Wright
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Hamish Stewart
23. Chris Feauai-Sautia
R. Markus Vanzati
R. Harry Hoopert
R. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
R. Kane Douglas
R. Angus Blyth
R. Michael Gunn
R. Angus Scott-Young
R. Adam Korczyk
R. Reece Hewat
R. Tate McDermott
R. Lachlan Maranta
Coach: Brad Thorn
Out
Stephen Moore, Sam Talakai, Rob Simmons, Leroy Houston, Hendrik Tui, Nick Frisby, Quade Cooper, Jack McIntyre, Campbell Magnay, Henry Taefu, Jayden Ngamanu
In
Harry Hoopert, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Blyth, Harry Hockings, Liam Wright, Angus Scott-Young, Tate McDermott, Filipo Daugunu
Biggest gain
Jono Lance’s hard-edged skills and leadership makes him the Reds’ biggest gain in their current state. He has the skills, strong head and maturity to make a big impact with this team.
Biggest loss
The loss of Cooper’s skills, leadership and entertainment value may come back to haunt Thorn during a long Super campaign.
Key player
The franchise’s hard-nosed, no-nonsense brand of rugby should suit James Slipper. Provided he comes back okay from a long injury layoff, he will play a big part in how well the Reds perform.
Up and comer
Look out for this young bit of tall timber poking out from atop the other trees. During the NRC, Harry Hockings’ aggression, skill set and mobility were nice to see in a young lock.
Unknown entity
Filipo Daugunu is a perfect example of what the NRC offers. His speed, power and ability to find the try line make him a very dangerous winger. He will push for a spot in the starting 15 very early in the season.
Predicted finish
Conference: third
Overall: ninth
Rebels
The Rebels have probably had the greatest recruitment drive since the Brumbies were labelled the Real Madrid of rugby back in 2010. The biggest question is whether Dave Wessels can bring this squad together in time to make an impact on the competition.
From all accounts, the team is gelling well but will that translate into success for a club that has consistently been cellar dwellers?
Squad
1. Tetera Faulkner
2. Jordan Uelese
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Geoff Parling (international signing)
5. Adam Coleman
6. Lopeti Timani
7. Richard Hardwick
8. Amanaki Mafi (international signing)
9. Will Genia
10. Jack Debreczeni
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Bill Meakes
13. Reece Hodge
14. Sefanaia Naivalu
15. Dane Haylett-Petty
16. Anaru Rangi
17. Ben Daley
18. Laurie Weeks
19. Matt Philip
20. Ross Haylett-Petty
21. Michael Ruru
22. David Horwitz
23. Jack Maddocks
R. Fereti Sa’aga
R. Sam Talakai
R. Tom Moloney
R. Alex Toolis
R. Sam Jeffries
R. Trevor Hosea
R. Esei Ha’angana
R. Colby Fainga’a
R. Jordy Reid
R. Rob Leota
R. Nic Stirzaker
R. Harrison Goddard
R. Tayler Adams
R. Jack McGregor
R. Sione Tuipulotu
R. Hunter Paisami
R. Semisi Tupou
R. Tom English
R. Dom Shipperley
R. Henry Hutchinson
R. Pama Fou
Coach: Dave Wessels
Out
Toby Smith, Cruze Ah-Nau, Tyrel Lomax, Tim Metcher, James Hanson, Pat Leafa, Siliva Siliva, Dominic Day, Steve Cummings, Culum Retallick, Jake Schatz, Sean McMahon, Will Miller, Ben Meehan, Jack Debreczeni, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Ben Volavola, Mitch Inman, Jonah Placid
In
Tetera Faulkner, Ben Daley, Jermaine Ainsley, Sam Talakai, Geoff Parling, Adam Coleman, Matt Philip, Ross Haylett-Petty, Will Genia, Michael Ruru, David Horwitz, Bill Meakes, Dane Haylett-Petty, Henry Hutchinson
Biggest gain
Wessels is by far their biggest gain for 2018, for both his coaching skills and ability to bring a team together, as well as the fact the club may not have achieved the last few Force refugee signatures without him.
Player wise, Adam Coleman is the biggest win – he’s an absolute man mountain, with the strength, aggression and skills to back it up.
Biggest loss
Sean McMahon is an absolute weapon, whose ability to deliver a big play – either by running over the top of a defender or cutting someone in half – makes him the type of player you want running out beside you.
Key player
Will Genia needs to help bring this team together and will use every ounce of his experience to help them gel both on and off the field. A great signing for a team beaming with young talent.
Up and comer
It’s funny calling a Wallaby an up and comer, but Uelese has nearly as many Wallabies caps (two) as he does Rebels caps (three). His strength and skills are well beyond his years and he showed his talents at the Under 20s tournament. He has to step up and become a mainstain in the Rebels’ 15, which won’t be easy with the breadth of quality hookers in this squad.
Unknown entity
Anyone who watched the sevens circuit over the last two years will know Henry Hutchinson is an explosive player with speed and hunger for meat.
How he will transition to professional 15s is the big question and in a squad with such depth, he may not see the game time required to really find that out this year.
Predicted finish
Conference: second
Overall: seventh