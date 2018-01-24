Super Rugby 2018 preview: Reds and Rebels

Is Super Rugby still logical and financially viable with South African teams split across two international competitions? Can Australian teams become competitive with New Zealand, making the trans-Tasman battles interesting again? Can the Jaguars and Sunwolves finally make an impact on the competition?

These are some of the big questions ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

But today, we’re focusing on big questions for the Reds and Rebels, having dealt with the Waratahs and Brumbies yesterday.

Reds

The only thing I have watched with more anticipation than the scramble for Force signatures is the pre-season trainwreck that has been the Reds.

Initially, things looked promising, with Brad Thorn appointed as coach, Rob Simmons shown the door, Stephen Moore retiring early, and Queensland Country performing well in the NRC.

Since then, there has been nothing but controversy and concern.

George Smith has been injured, putting his season in doubt, Quade Cooper and Nick Frisby got the boot, and Karmichael Hunt was charged with drugs possession.

Squad

1. James Slipper

2. Alex Mafi

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Lukhan Tui

5. Izack Rodda

6. Caleb Timu

7. George Smith

8. Scott Higginbotham

9. James Tuttle

10. Jono Lance

11. Filipo Daugunu

12. Samu Kerevi

13. Eto Nabuli

14. Izaia Perese

15. Duncan Paia’aua

16. Andrew Ready

17. JP Smith

18. Sef Fa’agase

19. Harry Hockings

20. Liam Wright

21. Moses Sorovi

22. Hamish Stewart

23. Chris Feauai-Sautia

R. Markus Vanzati

R. Harry Hoopert

R. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

R. Kane Douglas

R. Angus Blyth

R. Michael Gunn

R. Angus Scott-Young

R. Adam Korczyk

R. Reece Hewat

R. Tate McDermott

R. Lachlan Maranta

Coach: Brad Thorn

Out

Stephen Moore, Sam Talakai, Rob Simmons, Leroy Houston, Hendrik Tui, Nick Frisby, Quade Cooper, Jack McIntyre, Campbell Magnay, Henry Taefu, Jayden Ngamanu

In

Harry Hoopert, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Blyth, Harry Hockings, Liam Wright, Angus Scott-Young, Tate McDermott, Filipo Daugunu

Biggest gain

Jono Lance’s hard-edged skills and leadership makes him the Reds’ biggest gain in their current state. He has the skills, strong head and maturity to make a big impact with this team.

Biggest loss

The loss of Cooper’s skills, leadership and entertainment value may come back to haunt Thorn during a long Super campaign.

Key player

The franchise’s hard-nosed, no-nonsense brand of rugby should suit James Slipper. Provided he comes back okay from a long injury layoff, he will play a big part in how well the Reds perform.

Up and comer

Look out for this young bit of tall timber poking out from atop the other trees. During the NRC, Harry Hockings’ aggression, skill set and mobility were nice to see in a young lock.

Unknown entity

Filipo Daugunu is a perfect example of what the NRC offers. His speed, power and ability to find the try line make him a very dangerous winger. He will push for a spot in the starting 15 very early in the season.

Predicted finish

Conference: third

Overall: ninth

Rebels

The Rebels have probably had the greatest recruitment drive since the Brumbies were labelled the Real Madrid of rugby back in 2010. The biggest question is whether Dave Wessels can bring this squad together in time to make an impact on the competition.

From all accounts, the team is gelling well but will that translate into success for a club that has consistently been cellar dwellers?

Squad

1. Tetera Faulkner

2. Jordan Uelese

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Geoff Parling (international signing)

5. Adam Coleman

6. Lopeti Timani

7. Richard Hardwick

8. Amanaki Mafi (international signing)

9. Will Genia

10. Jack Debreczeni

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Bill Meakes

13. Reece Hodge

14. Sefanaia Naivalu

15. Dane Haylett-Petty

16. Anaru Rangi

17. Ben Daley

18. Laurie Weeks

19. Matt Philip

20. Ross Haylett-Petty

21. Michael Ruru

22. David Horwitz

23. Jack Maddocks

R. Fereti Sa’aga

R. Sam Talakai

R. Tom Moloney

R. Alex Toolis

R. Sam Jeffries

R. Trevor Hosea

R. Esei Ha’angana

R. Colby Fainga’a

R. Jordy Reid

R. Rob Leota

R. Nic Stirzaker

R. Harrison Goddard

R. Tayler Adams

R. Jack McGregor

R. Sione Tuipulotu

R. Hunter Paisami

R. Semisi Tupou

R. Tom English

R. Dom Shipperley

R. Henry Hutchinson

R. Pama Fou

Coach: Dave Wessels

Out

Toby Smith, Cruze Ah-Nau, Tyrel Lomax, Tim Metcher, James Hanson, Pat Leafa, Siliva Siliva, Dominic Day, Steve Cummings, Culum Retallick, Jake Schatz, Sean McMahon, Will Miller, Ben Meehan, Jack Debreczeni, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Ben Volavola, Mitch Inman, Jonah Placid

In

Tetera Faulkner, Ben Daley, Jermaine Ainsley, Sam Talakai, Geoff Parling, Adam Coleman, Matt Philip, Ross Haylett-Petty, Will Genia, Michael Ruru, David Horwitz, Bill Meakes, Dane Haylett-Petty, Henry Hutchinson

Biggest gain

Wessels is by far their biggest gain for 2018, for both his coaching skills and ability to bring a team together, as well as the fact the club may not have achieved the last few Force refugee signatures without him.

Player wise, Adam Coleman is the biggest win – he’s an absolute man mountain, with the strength, aggression and skills to back it up.

Biggest loss

Sean McMahon is an absolute weapon, whose ability to deliver a big play – either by running over the top of a defender or cutting someone in half – makes him the type of player you want running out beside you.

Key player

Will Genia needs to help bring this team together and will use every ounce of his experience to help them gel both on and off the field. A great signing for a team beaming with young talent.

Up and comer

It’s funny calling a Wallaby an up and comer, but Uelese has nearly as many Wallabies caps (two) as he does Rebels caps (three). His strength and skills are well beyond his years and he showed his talents at the Under 20s tournament. He has to step up and become a mainstain in the Rebels’ 15, which won’t be easy with the breadth of quality hookers in this squad.

Unknown entity

Anyone who watched the sevens circuit over the last two years will know Henry Hutchinson is an explosive player with speed and hunger for meat.

How he will transition to professional 15s is the big question and in a squad with such depth, he may not see the game time required to really find that out this year.

Predicted finish

Conference: second

Overall: seventh