Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog, highlights

It’s desperation stakes in the Big Bash League as the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades make a trip to Canberra to push their finals hopes. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

The Thunder, heading into the final game of the season will need to win by a heavy margin and then have other results go their way if they are going to make the finals.

Taking the game to Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital, they currently sit on the same points as the Renegades and the Sydney Sixers, who are in fourth place on net run rate.

It’s guaranteed that the winner of this clash will jump the Sixers on the ladder. If it’s the Thunder, they will then need to either improve their net run rate substantially and then hope when the Renegades and Brisbane Heat (also on eight points) play the final game of the season, neither team wins by a large enough margin to overtake them.

The third-placed Hobart Hurricanes could also be caught, given they are only two points ahead with a worse net run rate.

Regardless, if the Renegades win, they will have to play terribly against the Heat to not qualify for the semi-finals.

The Thunder come into this game having saved their season by winning two of their last three games. It includes a victory over the Perth Scorchers, who have only lost two games this season and a drubbing of the Melbourne Stars in their last game.

Spinners Chris Green and Fawad Ahmed have been in fine form with the ball, while Shane Watson has been the key man with the bat, smacking 49 off 28 balls in the last encounter.

They shape as the three key players if the Thunder are to save their season again, but the depth of the Renegades may get them.

After such a strong start, it’s fair to say the Renegades have underperformed to drop out of the top four, losing three games on the trot.

Being without Aaron Finch and Cameron White hasn’t done them any favours, but with so much talent and experience, including Brad Hogg, Brad Hodge and Dwayne Bravo, it’s difficult to fathom why they have dropped so far.

Their form has been atrocious, but this is a match-up which should suit them if they can get past the Thunder’s spin bowlers. The men in red will be hoping for a pitch conducive to quick bowling though with Hogg struggling for form and Mohammed Nabi having departed the side.

Prediction

The Thunder have been inconsistent at best and even missing their Australian players, the Renegades should still have too much on the neutral turf at Manuka.

Renegades to end the Thunder’s season.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.