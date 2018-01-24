Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog, highlights

It’s desperation stakes in the Big Bash League as the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades make a trip to Canberra to push their finals hopes. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
The Thunder, heading into the final game of the season will need to win by a heavy margin and then have other results go their way if they are going to make the finals.
Taking the game to Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital, they currently sit on the same points as the Renegades and the Sydney Sixers, who are in fourth place on net run rate.
It’s guaranteed that the winner of this clash will jump the Sixers on the ladder. If it’s the Thunder, they will then need to either improve their net run rate substantially and then hope when the Renegades and Brisbane Heat (also on eight points) play the final game of the season, neither team wins by a large enough margin to overtake them.
The third-placed Hobart Hurricanes could also be caught, given they are only two points ahead with a worse net run rate.
Regardless, if the Renegades win, they will have to play terribly against the Heat to not qualify for the semi-finals.
The Thunder come into this game having saved their season by winning two of their last three games. It includes a victory over the Perth Scorchers, who have only lost two games this season and a drubbing of the Melbourne Stars in their last game.
Spinners Chris Green and Fawad Ahmed have been in fine form with the ball, while Shane Watson has been the key man with the bat, smacking 49 off 28 balls in the last encounter.
They shape as the three key players if the Thunder are to save their season again, but the depth of the Renegades may get them.
After such a strong start, it’s fair to say the Renegades have underperformed to drop out of the top four, losing three games on the trot.
Being without Aaron Finch and Cameron White hasn’t done them any favours, but with so much talent and experience, including Brad Hogg, Brad Hodge and Dwayne Bravo, it’s difficult to fathom why they have dropped so far.
Their form has been atrocious, but this is a match-up which should suit them if they can get past the Thunder’s spin bowlers. The men in red will be hoping for a pitch conducive to quick bowling though with Hogg struggling for form and Mohammed Nabi having departed the side.
Prediction
The Thunder have been inconsistent at best and even missing their Australian players, the Renegades should still have too much on the neutral turf at Manuka.
Renegades to end the Thunder’s season.
11:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:10pm
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Melbourne Renegades ended the Sydney Thunder’s season, picking up a nine-run victory.
11:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:07pm
11:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:07pm
MELBOURNE RENEGADES WIN BY 9 RUNS
The Renegades then, are now in the driver’s seat for the final spot in the top four. They move to ten competition points, two ahead of the Brisbane Heat who they play in the final game of the regular season. If the Renegades win that, they go through to the top four, but if they lose, it’ll come down to net run rate. In saying that, it’ll take a big turn around for the Heat to knock off Melbourne.
Melbourne though, too good this evening. They started a little slowly, but finished with a bang with the bat, scoring 74 runs from the final over including 25 from the final over. That was down to the excellent work of Jack Wildermuth and Beau Webster, who backed up Marcus Harris’ 64 earlier in the innings.
Fawad was again the pick of the bowlers for the Thunder, picking up 1 for 27.
In reply, the Thunder were decimated early on with Kane Richardson and Chris Tremain doing all the damage. Shane Watson and Jay Lenton provided some resistance, but it wasn’t until Arjun Nair (45 off 25) and Ben Rohrer (48 off 21) combined when they really brought themselves back in with a shot.
In the end though, it was always going to be a bridge too far after their slow start.
Melbourne Renegades: 6/189 (20)
Sydney Thunder: 10/180 (20)
11:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:02pm
WICKET! Mitch McClenaghan LBW Kieron Pollard 9 (8)
That’s the end. Kieron Pollard goes slow again, into the line of the stumps and McClenaghan got out of the way looking to sweep, leaving a leg in front of the stumps. It strikes him and goes onto the stumps with the umpires finger shooting straight up.
That game had it all, but the Thunder’s season is over and the Renegades are now in the box seat for the fourth spot in the finals.
Over: 20
Sydney Thunder: 10/180
Required score: 190
11:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:01pm
That’ll be the end then. Fawad swings a low full toss into the leg side and can only grab a single from it.
Over: 19.5
Sydney Thunder: 9/180
Required score: 190
11:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:01pm
Short, slow bouncer and Fawad looks to swing it over mid wicket, but can’t get any bat on ball.
Replays show it was over head height. Should have been called a wide.
Over: 19.4
Sydney Thunder: 9/179
Required score: 190
11:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:00pm
McClenaghan gets too much on this into the leg side, straight to the man and they can only get a single for it.
Ahmed on strike and they now need 11 off 3.
Over: 19.3
Sydney Thunder: 9/179
Required score: 190