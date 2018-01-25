Australia dealt major injury blow ahead of fourth ODI

Australia’s chances of winning the fourth ODI against England tomorrow have been dealt a severe blow, with in-form opener Aaron Finch out of the match through injury.

Finch is the top run-scorer for the series so far, with two centuries and a fifty to his name from his three innings, however a minor hamstring strain will see the burly Victorian miss the annual Australia Day clash in Adelaide.

Finch’s injury isn’t believed to be too serious, and his hamstring will be re-evaluated ahead of the fifth and final ODI at the new Perth Stadium on Sunday.

The injury will likely see South Australian skipper Travis Head come into the side. Head has opened the batting for Australia in ODIs in the past, and will likely slot into the top of the order alongside David Warner.

The pair opened for Australia in the previous Australia Day clash with great effect, putting on a record 284-run opening stand against Pakistan which helped the side to a 57-run win in Adelaide. Both batsmen scored centuries, with Head making an ODI-best 128.

However, Head hasn’t been in the best of form on the international stage recently. The South Australian was dropped after batting at number four in the first two ODIs, in which he could only manage scores of five and seven as Australia’s middle order struggled against England’s attack.

However, there were some promising signs for the left-hander on Monday night when he made 58 for Adelaide in the Big Bash, helping the side to a victory which has cemented a home semi-final for the Strikers.

UPDATE: Glenn Maxwell has now been called up to the ODI squad following Finch’s injury. However, Head is still the man most likely to slot into the side, with Maxwell only included in the squad as injury cover.

The fourth ODI between Australia and England will begin at 2:20 (AEDT) at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow.