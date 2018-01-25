Australian selectors must follow the Sydney Sixers example

Australia must reinvent itself to stand a chance at retaining the World Cup, according to the chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

His vision is of an explosive batting line-up and a more cohesive and miserly bowling unit. He wants Australia to emulate England, in other words.

There is a good reason for wanting change. Australia is with only one win from eleven ODIs since the Champion’s Trophy and is floundering at fifth in the ODI rankings.

But are wholesale changes in strategy and personnel the answer? The Sydney Sixers turnaround suggests otherwise.

The Sixers finished their BBL07 campaign in style last night. They were set an imposing 190 runs to win, and while they were facing the lowly Melbourne Stars, the chase never looked in doubt. The Sixers won with five wickets and 18 balls to spare.

The win was their fourth consecutive victory after starting the campaign with six losses on the trot. Had the tournament continued – or had the Sixers managed to pinch a spot in the final four – they would have been a real threat.

How did the Sixers turn their fortune and form around?

There were team changes. Out went the English duo in Sam Billings and Jason Roy. They were replaced by Joe Denly at the top of the order – a man in good form and with the ability to squeeze out a few overs of off spin. Carlos Brathwaite was the other international replacement. The West Indian big man is a powerful striker of the ball as well as a cunning medium pacer.

Nathan Lyon slotted seamlessly into the team too. All of a sudden the Sixers looked like a balanced outfit.

Did the coaching staff sit down around this time and talk strategy? Perhaps a little, but it is unlikely that they planned marked changes to their tactics.

There was a shift in mindset, though. For one, the team changes injected energy and freshness into the dejected Sydney squad. Also, with the finals out of the question, the players focused on fun instead of results. This was epitomised by Nic Maddinson’s change in hairdo as he went from a brunette to a bleached blond.

Australian selectors must take heed of the Sydney Sixers’s revival. Plenty of talent exists within the Australian ranks but a string of losses and an in-form English side has created unwarranted doubt and worry.

There are power-hitters in David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Marsh. Steve Smith offers balance and a level head. The pace options are good and varied in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. The only real position of contention is the spinner spot.

Australia doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel or themselves. A shift in attitude will do wonders. Play naturally and without the burden of having to replicate the English.

Stability is the other key ingredient. Pick a balanced side and stick with it. Allow the team members to learn of each other’s nuances. Allow them to form partnerships. Chopping and changing only creates confusion and pressure, as Cameron White alluded to.

The Victorian was promoted to the number three spot but is unsure whether it’ll be his for the remainder of the series.

White feels the strain too. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but it’s hard not to. I’m realistic – it’s only going to be a short window to try and do something,” he said ahead of Friday’s Australia Day clash.

The selectors need to tweak and refine rather than make sweeping changes. They need to build a conducive and stable environment to allow the side to perform to the best of their ability.

Creating a carbon copy of the English setup is not the answer.