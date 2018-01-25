BBL07: Scorchers vs Strikers preview and prediction

A possible grand final preview in BBL07 as the Scorchers host the Strikers in the final Big Bash game at the WACA. Here is my full preview as well as the Prophet’s Pick.

Perth Scorchers (7-2) vs Adelaide Strikers (7-2) at the WACA

Head to head history: Perth Scorchers 6, Adelaide Strikers 5

Last five: Perth Scorchers 3, Adelaide Strikers 2

Perth Scorchers 13-Man squad

Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Tim David, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Will Bosisto, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Tim Bresnan, Sam Whiteman

Adelaide Strikers 13-man squad

Colin Ingram (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Kelvin Smith

Preview

It’s a blockbuster at the top of the table as the Scorchers host the Strikers in a huge game at the WACA in a potential grand final preview. Both sides are 7-2 and have already secured home semi-finals, having had excellent campaigns.

Big batting battle: Cameron Bancroft vs Alex Carey

Here we have one young Test player against a player who recently made his ODI debut, with Cameron Bancroft up against Alex Carey. Bancroft had a testing debut summer for Australia, however he returned to the Scorchers with a bang, with 144 runs at an average of 72.

Carey has been a revelation this summer. He’s the second leading run-scorer in BBL07, with 400 runs at an average of 57.

Big bowling battle: Mitchell Johnson vs Billy Stanlake

I had to go for the battle of the firebrands here with Johnson and Stanlake on hopefully what is a fast and bouncy WACA surface. Johnson has been bowling well without picking up early wickets, going at just over six runs per over.

Stanlake has been impressive again in BBL07, with ten wickets at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 6.55, and has recently been named in the Australian T20 squad to take on New Zealand and England next month.

Ground dynamic: The WACA

It looks like goodbye to one of the most charismatic grounds in Australian cricket, at least on the big stage, with the WACA prepared to host its final Scorchers game. Perth have already booked a home semi-final which will take place over at the new 60,000-seat stadium at Burswood. The Scorchers have built a fortress at the WACA over the past seven years, so they will be desperate to go out with a win tonight.

The Prophet’s pick – Adelaide Strikers

“The Strikers to spoil the WACA farewell and assert themselves as premiership favourites with a tight win.”

The Prophet’s ten unit bank (-38 Units)

Four units: Strikers to win by 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $6

Two units: Scorchers or Strikers to get between 161-180 if they bat first at Strikers $2.75, Scorchers $2.60

Two units: Strikers high bat/bowler double of Carey/Laughlin at $13

Two units: Scorchers high bat/bowler double of Turner/Richardson at $28