England plot to ruin Australia’s day

England are plotting to ruin Australia Day celebrations in Adelaide by winning a fourth-consecutive one-day international and paving the way for a series whitewash.

England hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series entering Friday’s ODI at Adelaide Oval.

The match will be played on Australia Day but English allrounder Chris Woakes the real party will happen in the away dressing room.

“Winning is a habit so we’ll be trying to do that in the last two games to secure a five-nil whitewash,” Woakes said on Wednesday.

“It is a huge motivation.

“We’re obviously delighted to win the series … but we won’t be letting up.

“We’ll still be trying to go out there on a big day for them, Australia Day, and turn them over.

“You don’t come out to Australia and win too often so, once you’ve got your foot on the throat, you want to keep it down.

“If the roles were reversed, then Australia would be doing exactly the same thing to us.”

After Australia’s 4-0 Ashes Test series triumph, fortunes have shifted dramatically in the one-day series.

“It’s just a different game … different format, different ball,” Woakes said.

“It’s more of a mindset thing because you’re constantly trying to hit the ball in one-day cricket whereas, in Test cricket, you’re more wary.

“People who don’t know the game that well would probably think it’s a red, it’s a white ball – what changes? But it’s amazing how much it does change.”

Meanwhile, Sam Curran will join brother Tom in England’s Twenty20 squad after being called up for next month’s Trans-Tasman Series.

The 19-year-old allrounder has been drafted after the decision to rest Test captain Joe Root, who has withdrawn following a gruelling schedule.

Curran is needed also because Ben Stokes is due to appear in Bristol Magistrates’ Court on February 13 – the date of his proposed comeback match – on a charge of affray.

Curran will join his new teammates ahead of Sunday’s final one-day international against Australia at Perth’s new stadium.