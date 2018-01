Sydney Sevens start time: Date, venue, full schedule, key information

The Sydney Sevens return for another year on the Australia Day long weekend, with Allianz Stadium set for three huge days of action. The tournament will commence at 10am (AEDT) on each of Friday, January 26 and Sunday, January 28, while it will be a 9am (AEDT) start on Saturday, January 27.

After winning the tournament in 2017, South Africa and Canada will be out to defend the men’s and women’s crowns respectively.

Australia didn’t perform so well last year, finishing fourth in both the men’s and women’s tournament.

Key tournament information

Dates: Friday January 26 – Sunday January 28

Time: 10am (AEDT) – Friday and Sunday, 9am (AEDT) – Saturday

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox Sports 506 (9:30am each day)

Online: Live, Foxtel Now or Foxtel app

Women’s pools

Pool A

Australia

France

Spain

Papua New Guinea

Pool B

USA

New Zealand

England

Japan

Pool C

Russia

Canada

Ireland

Fiji

Men’s pools

Pool A

New Zealand

Fiji

Samoa

Russia

Pool B

Argentina

France

Wales

Kenya

Pool C

South Africa

England

Spain

Papua New Guinea

Pool D

Canada

USA

Australia

Scotland

Full schedule

Friday

Tournament Time (AEDT) Team A Team B Women’s 10:00 AM Russia Ireland Women’s 10:22 AM Canada Fiji Women’s 10:44 AM USA England Women’s 11:06 AM New Zealand Japan Women’s 11:28 AM Papua New Guinea France Women’s 11:50 AM Spain Australia Women’s 12:44 PM Russia Fiji Women’s 1:06 PM Canada Ireland Women’s 1:28 PM USA Japan Women’s 1:50 PM New Zealand England Women’s 2:12 PM Spain France Women’s 2:34 PM Papua New Guinea Australia Women’s 3:28 PM Russia Canada Women’s 3:50 PM Fiji Ireland Women’s 4:12 PM USA New Zealand Women’s 4:34 PM Japan England Women’s 4:56 PM Papua New Guinea Spain Women’s 5:18 PM Australia France Men’s 6:00 PM Spain England Men’s 6:22 PM Papua New Guinea South Africa Men’s 6:44 PM Wales France Men’s 7:06 PM Kenya Argentina Men’s 7:28 PM Samoa Fiji Men’s 7:50 PM Russia New Zealand Men’s 8:12 PM USA Australia Men’s 8:34 PM Scotland Canada

Saturday

Tournament Time (AEDT) Team A Team B Women’s 9:00 AM Challenge Trophy SF 1 Women’s 9:22 AM Challenge Trophy SF 2 Women’s 9:44 AM Cup QF 1 Women’s 10:06 AM Cup QF 2 Women’s 10:28 AM Cup QF 3 Women’s 10:50 AM Cup QF 4 Women’s 11:44 AM 11th place playoff Women’s 12:06 PM Challenge Trophy final Women’s 12:33 PM Fifth place SF 1 Women’s 1:15 PM Fifth place SF 2 Women’s 1:37 PM Cup SF 1 Women’s 1:59 PM Cup SF 2 Men’s 2:41 PM Papua New Guinea England Men’s 3:03 PM South Africa Spain Men’s 3:25 PM Kenya France Men’s 3:47 PM Wales Argentina Men’s 4:09 PM Russia Fiji Men’s 4:31 PM Samoa New Zealand Men’s 4:53 PM USA Scotland Men’s 5:15 PM Australia Canada Men’s 5:52 PM Papua New Guinea Spain Men’s 6:14 PM South Africa England Men’s 6:36 PM Wales Kenya Men’s 6:58 PM France Argentina Men’s 7:20 PM Samoa Russia Men’s 7:42 PM New Zealand Fiji Men’s 8:04 PM Scotland Australia Men’s 8:26 PM USA Canada

Sunday

Tournament Time (AEDT) Match Men’s 10:00 AM Challenge Trophy QF 1 Men’s 10:22 AM Challenge Trophy QF 2 Men’s 10:44 AM Challenge Trophy QF 3 Men’s 11:06 AM Challenge Trophy QF 4 Men’s 11:28 AM Cup QF 1 Men’s 11:50 AM Cup QF 2 Men’s 12:12 PM Cup QF 3 Men’s 12:34 PM Cup QF 4 Women’s 1:26 PM Seventh place playoff Women’s 2:10 PM Bronze final Women’s 2:37 PM Final Men’s 3:24 PM Thirteenth place SF 1 Men’s 3:46 PM Thirteenth place SF 2 Men’s 4:08 PM Challenge Trophy SF 1 Men’s 4:30 PM Challenge Trophy SF 2 Men’s 4:52 PM Fifth place SF 1 Men’s 5:14 PM Fifth place SF 2 Men’s 5:36 PM Cup SF 1 Men’s 5:58 PM Cup SF 2 Men’s 6:40 PM Thirteenth place playoff Men’s 7:02 PM Challenge Trophy final Men’s 7:39 PM Fifth place playoff Men’s 8:21 PM Bronze final Men’s 8:48 PM Final

Broadcast information

The tournament is being broadcast in its entirety on Fox Sports 506. Every match of both the women’s and men’s tournaments will be screened, with coverage starting half an hour before the first match on each day.

If you are looking to stream the action, then you will need to use either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app. If you already have a TV subscription, then the Foxtel app is free for you to use and download. If not, the sports package on Foxtel Now starts from $29 per month. Both applications are available on whichever device you own.