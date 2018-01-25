A-League Round 18 preview panel

PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 18 THURSDAY NIGHT MATCH.

THURSDAY, Jan 25:

Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park, 7.50pm (AEDT)

Head to Head: City 10 Jets 9 drawn 3

Last clash: Round 9, 2017-18 – City 2 bt Jets 1 at McDonald Jones Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: City $2.15 Jets $3.25 Draw $3.50

Melbourne City are up and about, putting five past Adelaide in their latest four-game unbeaten streak, but on Thursday night they confront a stern test in the Newcastle Jets. This is second against third, with a City win to cut the gap between them to one point. Ernie Merrick’s side lost by the odd goal in five to the lowly Wellington Phoenix last weekend but don’t be fooled; they are the real deal. By adding Riley McGree, they can only get better. The fringe Socceroos midfielder is available to debut after his Olyroos stint and Nick Cowburn can join him. City’s young guns Stefan Mauk, Ruon Tongyik and Bruce Kamau are also back.

Key: Michael Jakobsen. Without central defender Bart Schenkeveld, the stand-in skipper will be the main man in City’s back line against one of the league’s most feared attacking groups.

Tip: Draw