Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores

It’s a massive clash when two of the A-League’s top three teams go head-to-head, Melbourne City hosting the Newcastle Jets to kick off Round 18. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at AAMI Park on Thursday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.
This is set to be a significant match in the season not just in terms of bragging rights between two good teams, but it could shape the final ladder and define the seasons of both sides.
As things currently stand the Jets are second on the table and for a while have seemed like the team most likely to put in a serious challenge against Sydney FC.
However, they’re still reeling from a massive blow dealt to them last week when the Wellington Phoenix, currently on the bottom of the ladder, stunned them with a 3-2 defeat.
As luck would have it Sydney only managed a draw last week so the Jets fall too much further behind them, but a big win for Melbourne City saw them make up significant ground on the top two.
They slaughter Adelaide United 5-0 in the final match of the round which has put them just four points behind the Jets and 11 behind Sydney FC.
They probably don’t have enough time to take top spot on the ladder this season unless results turn truly bizarre, but a top-two finish could be a massive advantage come finals time.
More importantly perhaps, a win tonight over the Jets at home would be a strong statement suggesting they can challenge and beat the very best.
Prediction
A tight match between two close rivals – although City have the home ground advantage, there’s a strong chance we won’t get result.
2-all draw.
10:50pm
Stevo said | 10:50pm | ! Report
Thought we shaded the Jets but overall 2:2 is a fair result. McCormack with the game winner at the death but it wasn’t to be. Still catching my breath.
9:55pm
Fadida said | 9:55pm | ! Report
What a game. Anyone who doesn’t enjoy the A-league can stick it up their clacker
10:31pm
Kangajets said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Agree.
Both teams going playing positive football.
7:02am
punter said | 7:02am | ! Report
But Fad, the A-League is all doom & gloom.
I have enjoyed this season, some very good games, a couple of poor teams has drag the A-League down & of course the saga with the FFA, but I tend to concentrate on the good & the action on the field.
Newcastle plays a big part this season with the enterprising & entertaining play. While Melb City not as pretty as previous years, have a fight about them that makes them difficult to beat..
9:55pm
Kangajets said | 9:55pm | ! Report
Terrific game.
Both teams ffinished strong
Ugarchovic saved off the line in the 94 th minute 😁
9:36pm
Fadida said | 9:36pm | ! Report
I’m not one for buying into hype, but Arzani might become a star. Breathtaking at times.
Great to see McGree come in and make an impact too
9:59pm
Griffo said | 9:59pm | ! Report
I hope he doesn’t get the minutes with City.
We could use him 😉
9:33pm
Kangajets said | 9:33pm | ! Report
What an impact from Magree
What a pleasure to watch Arzani and Rodriguez,, so much skill
8:56pm
Kangajets said | 8:56pm | ! Report
It’s a good game
1 all at half time is fair
Can’t wait for Roy O’Donovan to come back next week and get played in by Rodriguez.
Wonder when McCormack comes on for city ?
8:41pm
Stevo said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Cracking game!
8:07pm
Kangajets said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Jets might have to double up on Arzani.
8:03pm
Kangajets said | 8:03pm | ! Report
What a cross from Pato to topper Stanley
Come on.