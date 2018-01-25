 

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores

By , 25 Jan 2018

    Melbourne City FC v Newcastle Jets

    AAMI Park, 25 January, 2018

    		  
    Melbourne City FC Full Time Newcastle Jets
    2 2
    25 SHOTS 12
    7 SHOTS ON GOAL 6
    20 FOULS 11
    14 CORNERS 6
    0 OFFSIDES 1

    It’s a massive clash when two of the A-League’s top three teams go head-to-head, Melbourne City hosting the Newcastle Jets to kick off Round 18. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at AAMI Park on Thursday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

    This is set to be a significant match in the season not just in terms of bragging rights between two good teams, but it could shape the final ladder and define the seasons of both sides.

    As things currently stand the Jets are second on the table and for a while have seemed like the team most likely to put in a serious challenge against Sydney FC.

    However, they’re still reeling from a massive blow dealt to them last week when the Wellington Phoenix, currently on the bottom of the ladder, stunned them with a 3-2 defeat.

    As luck would have it Sydney only managed a draw last week so the Jets fall too much further behind them, but a big win for Melbourne City saw them make up significant ground on the top two.

    They slaughter Adelaide United 5-0 in the final match of the round which has put them just four points behind the Jets and 11 behind Sydney FC.

    They probably don’t have enough time to take top spot on the ladder this season unless results turn truly bizarre, but a top-two finish could be a massive advantage come finals time.

    More importantly perhaps, a win tonight over the Jets at home would be a strong statement suggesting they can challenge and beat the very best.

    Prediction
    A tight match between two close rivals – although City have the home ground advantage, there’s a strong chance we won’t get result.

    2-all draw.

    3' GOAL - Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Newcastle Jets)

    29' YELLOW CARD - Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Newcastle Jets)

    43' GOAL (PENALTY) - Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City FC)

    48' YELLOW CARD - Marcin Budzinski (Melbourne City FC)

    50' YELLOW CARD - Daniel Georgievski (Newcastle Jets)

    70' GOAL - Jason Hoffman (Newcastle Jets)

    82' GOAL - Dario Vidosic (Melbourne City FC)

    88' YELLOW CARD - Manny Muscat (Melbourne City FC)

    • Roar Rookie

      10:50pm
      Stevo said | 10:50pm | ! Report

      Thought we shaded the Jets but overall 2:2 is a fair result. McCormack with the game winner at the death but it wasn’t to be. Still catching my breath.

    • 9:55pm
      Fadida said | 9:55pm | ! Report

      What a game. Anyone who doesn’t enjoy the A-league can stick it up their clacker

      • 10:31pm
        Kangajets said | 10:31pm | ! Report

        Agree.

        Both teams going playing positive football.

      • 7:02am
        punter said | 7:02am | ! Report

        But Fad, the A-League is all doom & gloom.
        I have enjoyed this season, some very good games, a couple of poor teams has drag the A-League down & of course the saga with the FFA, but I tend to concentrate on the good & the action on the field.
        Newcastle plays a big part this season with the enterprising & entertaining play. While Melb City not as pretty as previous years, have a fight about them that makes them difficult to beat..

    • 9:55pm
      Kangajets said | 9:55pm | ! Report

      Terrific game.

      Both teams ffinished strong

      Ugarchovic saved off the line in the 94 th minute 😁

    • 9:36pm
      Fadida said | 9:36pm | ! Report

      I’m not one for buying into hype, but Arzani might become a star. Breathtaking at times.

      Great to see McGree come in and make an impact too

      • Roar Guru

        9:59pm
        Griffo said | 9:59pm | ! Report

        I hope he doesn’t get the minutes with City.

        We could use him 😉

    • 9:33pm
      Kangajets said | 9:33pm | ! Report

      What an impact from Magree

      What a pleasure to watch Arzani and Rodriguez,, so much skill

    • 8:56pm
      Kangajets said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      It’s a good game

      1 all at half time is fair

      Can’t wait for Roy O’Donovan to come back next week and get played in by Rodriguez.

      Wonder when McCormack comes on for city ?

    • Roar Rookie

      8:41pm
      Stevo said | 8:41pm | ! Report

      Cracking game!

    • 8:07pm
      Kangajets said | 8:07pm | ! Report

      Jets might have to double up on Arzani.

    • 8:03pm
      Kangajets said | 8:03pm | ! Report

      What a cross from Pato to topper Stanley

      Come on.

