Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores

It's a massive clash when two of the A-League's top three teams go head-to-head, Melbourne City hosting the Newcastle Jets to kick off Round 18.

This is set to be a significant match in the season not just in terms of bragging rights between two good teams, but it could shape the final ladder and define the seasons of both sides.

As things currently stand the Jets are second on the table and for a while have seemed like the team most likely to put in a serious challenge against Sydney FC.

However, they’re still reeling from a massive blow dealt to them last week when the Wellington Phoenix, currently on the bottom of the ladder, stunned them with a 3-2 defeat.

As luck would have it Sydney only managed a draw last week so the Jets fall too much further behind them, but a big win for Melbourne City saw them make up significant ground on the top two.

They slaughter Adelaide United 5-0 in the final match of the round which has put them just four points behind the Jets and 11 behind Sydney FC.

They probably don’t have enough time to take top spot on the ladder this season unless results turn truly bizarre, but a top-two finish could be a massive advantage come finals time.

More importantly perhaps, a win tonight over the Jets at home would be a strong statement suggesting they can challenge and beat the very best.

Prediction

A tight match between two close rivals – although City have the home ground advantage, there’s a strong chance we won’t get result.



2-all draw.

Round 18 of the 2017-18 A-League season at AAMI Park on Thursday night, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.