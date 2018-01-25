It’s all about the money and let’s not pretend otherwise

A few years ago, a high-profile cricketer was approached by an Indian Premier League franchise who were enquiring as to his potential availability for a short stint.

One of their overseas contingent had broken down and they wanted to fill the gap as they pushed for a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The player in question said he would be willing if a certain fee was forthcoming as, if I heard correctly, ‘I’m not that bothered about playing there but if you’re going to go, you’re only going for one thing’.

For one reason or another, maybe the cost or the international schedule, the proposed move didn’t happen but in a nutshell it encapsulated what the IPL is all about.

And this was emphasised earlier this week by the news that Joe Root is to miss the upcoming T20 tri-series with Australia and New Zealand.

At first glance the two may not seem to be related but a paragraph in the newspaper I was reading, one which stated Root would be putting his name in the hat for this year’s IPL auction, proved otherwise.

As the man himself said: “Of course, there is a money side to it, there is no point lying about it. That is obviously a benefit of playing in the IPL but that is not why I went into the auction. I really believe playing a block of Twenty20 cricket with that scrutiny, being under pressure for long periods of time against the world’s players in that format would be a great opportunity to develop and learn my white-ball game.

“With the two major tournaments in white-ball cricket around the corner that is what going there is all about, to gain experience in the short form and work with other players around the world who have had a huge amount of exposure to Twenty20 cricket, and see some different coaches.”

It would be a bit harsh to condemn Root’s decision as at least he alluded to the financial aspect but there wasn’t really the need to then lapse into cricketing cliché.

It seems to be the default setting of those who go to the IPL of treating the money factor as the elephant in the room while waxing lyrical about the benefits of playing with and against the best players in the world.

Now if, for example, you’re Jofra Archer who is yet to play international cricket, six weeks in India may do you some good but if you’re a well-established international is this really the case?

A break from the norm and the opportunity to experience the novelty aspect is no doubt appealing – who wouldn’t want to be on the same side as Mitchell Starc rather than having to face him or to have Virat Kohli set the field for you as opposed to bowling at him – but don’t dress it up as something it isn’t.

When international cricketers such as Root, who endure punishing calendars that are formulated to fill TV schedules and maximise revenue rather than have any interest in those doing the playing, opt to participate in a domestic tournament it isn’t tricky to see where the attraction lies.

And when international cricket – by its very definition where the best players tend to, or at least should, reside unless I’m missing something – is pushed to one side, have priorities been knocked out of sync?

This argument could well be way wide of the mark and to criticise Root and others in a similar position is akin to banging a head against a brick wall, but taking rest at the expense of internationals and not a potential IPL gig could well represent a turning of the tide, that is, if the tide hasn’t already been turned.

There is a bigger picture, that of the proliferation of international cricket to the extent where something had to give, but that demands a more forensic study.

However, to take one cricketer’s decision about his upcoming schedule in isolation, and in the future it could be any of the game’s leading lights if current trends continue, it isn’t overly difficult to see the common denominator at work.

You can’t blame Root or anyone else for doing it – short career and all that and, let’s be honest now, you and I would do the same – but don’t fall for the game-improving waffle.

This is about the almighty dollar. Just please don’t pretend otherwise.