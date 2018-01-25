Moore blamed for Roar’s Champions League shirt gaffe

Craig Moore has taken the fall for Brisbane Roar’s embarrassing jersey dramas during their shock 3-2 AFC Champions League play-off defeat to Filipino side Ceres-Negros.

The former club captain had announced his resignation as football manager last week and was set to depart the A-League club in mid-March after assisting coach John Aloisi with player contracts.

But Moore has been given an early exit after Tuesday’s fiasco, when the numbers peeled from the backs of jerseys won by Eric Bautheac, Ivan Franjic and goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Bautheac was stranded on the sideline for more than five minutes without another shirt to wear after the No.22 fell off his jersey.

Looks like one of those iron on AFL numbers you get from a run down sports shop #BRIvCES https://t.co/xFtBnLm8FY — Clement Tito (@ClementGTito) January 23, 2018

Denied when attempting to return in the No.30, the Frenchman was finally allowed back on the field wearing a jersey with the No.77 shoddily taped up to look like 22.

The sequence was met with widespread derision on social media and forced the club to apologise on Wednesday, while also shifting any blame away from kit supplier Umbro.

“I was flabbergasted with images and footage I saw,” furious vice chairman Chris Fong told The World Game of the brutal fallout.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing … it was disgusting that we could allow ourselves to be brought down to this level.

“It’s indicative of what has been going on behind the scenes.”

And Moore has paid the price after being placed on leave for the remainder of his notice period.

Fong said it was Moore’s lack of communication with the “kit man” that led to the fiasco.

“He was seeing out his notice, but we’ve put him on gardening leave as of today.,” he said.

“We have a football director and the buck stops with him.”

Roar are eighth on the A-League ladder with just four wins and four draws from 17 games this season.

Yet they are only three points outside the top six and clutching to hope of an unlikely finals campaign ahead of Saturday’s away clash with the Central Coast Mariners.

Aloisi could only shake his head in bemusement when quizzed about the jersey situation after the game, instead channelling his anger at the players’ apparent complacency and lack of professionalism.

Fong backed Aloisi to remain in charge, while the coach himself said he had no plans to quit his post at the helm of the three-time champions.