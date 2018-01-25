Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog, highlights

It’s a top-of-the-table blockbuster at the WACA as the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers lock horns for that all-important top spot on the BBL table. Join The Roar for live scores, coverage and analysis from 7.40pm (AEDT).

The Scorchers have been staples of all six previous Big Bash finals series, and they have dealt with a spate of injuries with great success to again be in contention at the business end of this season.

Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile have been joined on the sidelines by another quick in Joel Paris (for at least part of the season), and with Andrew Tye in Australia’s ODI squad, most sides would be stretched to breaking point in the bowling department.

The Scorchers aren’t most sides, however. Mitchell Johnson has enjoyed another superb tournament, Ashton Agar has become a middle-overs master with his wily spin, and with youngster Jhye Richardson rejoining the team after a brief stint in the ODI team, the Scorchers certainly aren’t lacking for any firepower.

The Adelaide Strikers haven’t enjoyed the sustained success of the Scorchers in the BBL, but some shrewd off-season recruiting has transformed the side from middling battlers to a force to be reckoned with.

Afghani spinner Rashid Khan has been a revelation with his devious changes of pace and unpickable googly, fellow import Colin Ingram has added steel to the batting, and former Australian seamer Peter Siddle has gelled brilliantly with fellow quicks Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake and Michael Neser to form the best bowling attack in the competition.

However, unlike the Scorchers, the Strikers’ depth is yet to be tested at this level, and with Siddle rested and captain Travis Head unavailable due to international commitments, their side looks as weak as it has this tournament.

The onus will be on the likes of Jono Wells and Jake Lehmann, who have at times been strived of batting opportunities with Alex Carey, Head and Ingram doing the lion’s share of the scoring, to pick up the slack and power the Strikers to a winning total.

Prediction

Away from home and with some big outs, the Strikers will find it hard to get up here, especially against a side like the Scorchers.

Scorchers to take top spot by 30 runs or seven wickets.

It’s long been home for West Australian cricket, but the WACA Ground, affectionately known as The Furnace, will be hosting its last BBL game here, with the Scorchers set to play their home final at the new Optus Stadium.

Can the Scorchers farewell their old stomping ground in style with a big win? Or will the Strikers upset the perennial contenders and take the rights to a home Big Final?

Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of this BBL blockbuster from 7.40pm (AEDT), and remember to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.