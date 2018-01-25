Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog, highlights

It’s a top-of-the-table blockbuster at the WACA as the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers lock horns for that all-important top spot on the BBL table. Join The Roar for live scores, coverage and analysis from 7.40pm (AEDT).
The Scorchers have been staples of all six previous Big Bash finals series, and they have dealt with a spate of injuries with great success to again be in contention at the business end of this season.
Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile have been joined on the sidelines by another quick in Joel Paris (for at least part of the season), and with Andrew Tye in Australia’s ODI squad, most sides would be stretched to breaking point in the bowling department.
The Scorchers aren’t most sides, however. Mitchell Johnson has enjoyed another superb tournament, Ashton Agar has become a middle-overs master with his wily spin, and with youngster Jhye Richardson rejoining the team after a brief stint in the ODI team, the Scorchers certainly aren’t lacking for any firepower.
The Adelaide Strikers haven’t enjoyed the sustained success of the Scorchers in the BBL, but some shrewd off-season recruiting has transformed the side from middling battlers to a force to be reckoned with.
Afghani spinner Rashid Khan has been a revelation with his devious changes of pace and unpickable googly, fellow import Colin Ingram has added steel to the batting, and former Australian seamer Peter Siddle has gelled brilliantly with fellow quicks Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake and Michael Neser to form the best bowling attack in the competition.
However, unlike the Scorchers, the Strikers’ depth is yet to be tested at this level, and with Siddle rested and captain Travis Head unavailable due to international commitments, their side looks as weak as it has this tournament.
The onus will be on the likes of Jono Wells and Jake Lehmann, who have at times been strived of batting opportunities with Alex Carey, Head and Ingram doing the lion’s share of the scoring, to pick up the slack and power the Strikers to a winning total.
Away from home and with some big outs, the Strikers will find it hard to get up here, especially against a side like the Scorchers.
Scorchers to take top spot by 30 runs or seven wickets.
It’s long been home for West Australian cricket, but the WACA Ground, affectionately known as The Furnace, will be hosting its last BBL game here, with the Scorchers set to play their home final at the new Optus Stadium.
Can the Scorchers farewell their old stomping ground in style with a big win? Or will the Strikers upset the perennial contenders and take the rights to a home Big Final?
Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of this BBL blockbuster from 7.40pm (AEDT), and remember to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
10:51pm
10:51pm
Tim Miller said
That’s it from me tonight. The Scorchers win by 4 wickets with 3 balls to spare to farewell the WACA in style and secure the rights for a home Big Final. A tinge of sadness in the air as everyone says goodbye to an old stomping ground of many a legendary cricketing moment in the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground. But there’s also happiness, reminiscence of past glory, and significantly, looking to the future at Optus Stadium. Adam Voges is the man of the match, for his calm unbeaten 56 that steered his side home.
Goodnight!
10:49pm
10:49pm
Tim Miller said
The Perth Scorchers have farewelled the WACA in style with a 4-wicket victory over the Adelaide Strikers that never felt quite that close. Considering the Strikers were 4/94 after 16 overs with two new batsmen, they did well to take it to the final over of the night. But they put themselves on the back foot by first resting Peter Siddle, and then demoting Alex Carey to number six, potentially to prepare themselves for not having him in the finals. If they open with Carey, the way he batted tonight, and play Siddle, they might be looking at a home Big Final. They didn’t, and it’s the Scorchers who will host it should they win their first semi at Optus Stadium.
For the Scorchers, well, four early wickets set the cat among the pigeons, but Cameron Bancroft and Adam Voges played with cool heads and never once panicked, not even as the run rate climbed a little. Bancroft made 49, Voges an unbeaten 56, and in the end, that was the difference. Add to it one final lusty blow from Tim Bresnan, and that was all the Scorchers needed.
Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance led by Mitchell Johnson and Jhye Richardson kept the Strikers to only 137 from their 20 overs, with only a half-century from Jake Weatherald and that late bludgeoning from Carey keeping their heads above water. But their unusual tactics, both those mentioned above and also a curious reluctance to force the pace despite having wickets in hand until the absolute death, meant their total always looked below par.
It might have gone to the third-last ball, but it never really felt that close. The Scorchers just get it done.
11:10pm
11:10pm
Doctor Rotcod said
The six wides that the Strikers bowled, together with the five extra runs together with the two not outs to wicket balls together with the misses in the field meant that the Strikers couldn’t quite keep the pressure up.
Scorchers don’t need much to grease their wheels
From the 10 commentary,Khan will be available for the semi and maybe the final, with some suggestion that Afghanistan will be playing Zimbabwe at the time but I couldn’t find any confirmation.
Great bowler, wild batsman, not a fielder yet.
10:44pm
10:44pm
Tim Miller said
19.3, Neser to Bresnan, SIX RUNS, no matter! Bresnan’s done it in style! Back of a length outside off, he doesn’t have the courage to try the yorker again. Bresnan throws the kitchen sink at it, only gets a top edge but he’s strong enough for it to sail down fine for a winning six!
(SCORCHERS 6/141)
10:43pm
10:43pm
Tim Miller said
19.2, Neser to Voges, one run, full length ball that Voges whips straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. A single, but now the tail-ender’s on strike.
(SCORCHERS 6/135)
Req: 3 off 4
10:42pm
10:42pm
Tim Miller said
19.1, Neser to Voges, SIX RUNS, Neser’s cost them the game there. Absolutely the worst ball he could have bowled. Goes for the yorker but gets it horrendously wrong, and it turns into a full toss that Voges creams over mid-wicket, as he should. Brings up his 50, what an innings.
(SCORCHERS 6/134)
Req: 4 off 5
10:41pm
10:41pm
Tim Miller said
Michael Neser to bowl the final over. 10 required.
10:41pm
10:41pm
Tim Miller said
18.6, Laughlin to Voges, one run, and he gets the strike for the final over, a full length ball, not quite the yorker, but he bunts it to square leg to take the single.
(SCORCHERS 6/128)
Req: 10 off 6
10:40pm
10:40pm
Tim Miller said
18.5, Laughlin to Bresnan, one run, well bowled Ben Laughlin, perfect yorker on the stumps, Voges digs it out to long on, they can only manage one.
(SCORCHERS 6/127)
10:39pm
10:39pm
Tim Miller said
18.3, Laughlin to Bresnan, one leg bye, big appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved! Low full toss on leg stump, Bresnan looks to nudge to square leg for a single but misses. Outside leg? No, the replay shows it was swinging back and would have taken leg stump! Hard to give that, though.
(SCORCHERS 6/126)
Req: 12 off 9
10:50pm
10:50pm
Doctor Rotcod said
They gave the Turner one though without knowing how the ball would go.
10:38pm
10:38pm
Tim Miller said
18.2, Laughlin to Agar, OUT, could that be a game-changing wicket? Not the man the Strikers would have wanted most but they’ll take it. Short ball rising at Agar’s head, he’s cramped on the pull and can only get a top edge that loops back to Alex Carey, who pouches the simple chance!
Ashton Agar- c Carey b Laughlin- 7 (9)
In comes Tim Bresnan, they didn’t cross to he’ll be on strike.
(SCORCHERS 6/124)
Req: 14 off 10