The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 18

Another tough week of A-League tipping in Round 17 saw Mike Tuckerman take a significant step forward with three correct selections.

Things look no easier this week with the top four teams grappling each other and some intriguing contests later in the weekend.

This is how the experts see Round 18 unfolding and with ten rounds remaining, the chances are slipping away for those lagging behind. By that, I mean me.

Good luck and make sure you throw your tips into the sheet below to have your say in the voice of the crowd.

Mike Tuckerman

City, Sydney, Wellington, draw, draw

Who would tip against Sydney FC? It’s a conundrum at the moment, because the Sky Blues have gone off the boil. But is it enough to consistently tip against them?

Melbourne City versus Newcastle Jets is another tough-to-tip encounter. I keep expecting Newcastle to fall away, but the Novocastrians keep surprising me. Should we tip a draw in this one? I’m actually going to tip City to take the biscuits.

Sydney FC will beat Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park – yeah, that’s right Victory fans, you read it here first! And I reckon Bobo will score the winner, with Besart Berisha looking a shadow of his former self.

Wellington Phoenix could continue their good run of form with a win over the suddenly out of sorts Adelaide United, while Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar will end in a draw.

As for Perth Glory’s clash with Western Sydney Wanderers, could this be the end of Kenny Lowe’s reign at the Western Australian club? Lowe is a beloved character in the A-League, but his Glory side are going backwards.

Do they have enough in reserve to trouble a similarly struggling Western Sydney side? This one could finish all square as well.

As usual though, the A-League remains as tough to predict as ever. Who’d be a tipster?

Stuart Thomas

Draw, Sydney, Wellington, Central Coast, Perth

I am struggling in so many ways in my debut season in this competition and just as much in attempting to find a winner in the first match of the round between City and Newcastle. Odd results last week make reading form difficult and something tells me this could be a one-all draw.

The big blue will live up to its reputation and have plenty of fire. Sydney will win it this time around, needing a win after a weak performance last week against the Mariners.

Wellington will beat Adelaide in Round 18. It was hard to imagine even suggesting that a few weeks ago, however there has been real improvement in their work and the reds looked flat last week.

After the events of the week in Brisbane, it is hard to tip them against the Mariners in the late game on Saturday. It will be a valuable three points for either team, both with finals chances still alive. The Mariners will prove a little too fresh for the Roar.

The final game of the round on Sunday sees the Glory at home to the Wanderers and Perth should be able to grab the points. They are under siege, yet this is the moment to get things back on track against the inconsistent Wanderers.

Daniel Jeffrey

City, Sydney, Wellington, Central Coast, Draw

After a thoroughly dismal effort last round, I’m really not too sure who to pick in what’s shaping up as a pretty tricky week. Melbourne City’s win against Adelaide was surprising more for the margin than result, while Newcastle were definitely not expected to lose to the Phoenix.

It’s too early to say whether those results are indicative of what the teams’ form will be like for the next few weeks, but they are enough to suggest City will get the job done against the Jets.

Again, both Melbourne and Sydney were involved in unexpected results (for me at least) last week, and the Sky Blues no longer look like the championship certainties they did a month ago. That said, they’re still the better team here, and that should be enough to give them an Australia Day win.

The Phoenix have quietly put together a handy run of form in the last month, winning two of their last three and drawing the other, all against decent opponents. With Adelaide in a slump – they’ve won one of their last five – I’ll go with the home side in this one.

The less said about Brisbane’s last outing, the better. I can’t see them getting a result against the Mariners, who have put together a handy record against the best side in the comp. Hopefully, they can at least get their kit numbers to stay on.

Perth’s attack has been fine in recent weeks – four goals in two games is a handy return – but they’ve still lost five on the trot. The Wanderers are hardly a model of consistency themselves though, and with the game being played out west, I’m giving the Glory a decent chance of grabbing a point.

Alan Kearney

City, Victory, draw, Central Coast, Perth

City had a thumping win last week and will be approaching this game with a lot of confidence. A win for City would see them move only one point behind Newcastle on the ladder. They will have to do it without midfielder Neil Kilkenny as he and the club mutually parted ways with the experienced midfielder linking up with Perth Glory.

The Jets suffered a shock defeat at home to Wellington and will want to bounce back to stay second on the ladder. City are showing good form recently and playing with confidence, I feel they will hand Newcastle their second defeat in a row.

It’s that time of year again, the Australia day match-up between arguably the leagues two powerhouses Victory and Sydney! This game has produced some crackers down through the years and there will be no love lost when they take to the park.

Sydney are going through a slump, if you can call it that with two draws in a row while the Victory showed last week why they are one of the most dangerous teams in the comp when on form defeating WSW 3-0 away from home. Victory will want to prove a point to the rest of the league that regardless of ladder position they are the biggest club in the country and will go all out for the win. It will be tight but Victory for the win.

If results go their way, a win for the home side will see them climb off the foot of the ladder. Wellingtons form has turned around with only one loss in their last five (2 W 2D) and they picked up three valuable points against the Jets last week.

It would have been a tough week for Adelaide’s players on the training ground as they got smashed away to Melbourne City. It’s been an up and down season for the Reds and I think this game will be a tight affair ending in a draw.

Both sides are locked on 16 points and a win would go a long way to pushing either side towards a finals spot. No win in five for the Mariners while Brisbane picked up a win last week over Perth Glory. Not sure why, but I’m leaning towards the Mariners to get the win at home.

Bad rounds for both clubs last week with Perth slumping to another loss. Surely Kenny Lowe will be feeling the pressure at the moment and personally I hope it turns around for him as he has always comes across well during his time in charge.

Perth have recently bolstered their stocks with the signing of Neil Kilkenny and Dino Djulbic and will be looking for the experienced duo to make an immediate impact on the team and help turn their form around.

WSW will be looking to get over the 3 nil drubbing by Victory in this one but I feel the Glory’s form has to turn at some stage and I think this will be the day.