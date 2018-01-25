Simona Halep vs Angelique Kerber: Australian Open tennis women’s semi-final live scores, blog

It’ll be a battle of two players at the absolute top of their game when Simona Halep and Angeliqe Kerber square off for a spot in the Australian Open final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 4pm (AEDT).
Women’s draws at grand slams in recent years have been unpredictable with seeds regularly getting bundled out.
This time though, the most unpredictable thing about the second semi-final is the return to form for German Angelique Kerber.
Kerber suffered a terrible 2017. After the dizzying heights of being the best player in the world at the end of 2016, she went from failure to failure last year, falling all the way down to outside the top 20 in the world rankings.
It meant Kerber didn’t have a top-16 seed for the Open, but overcoming some very talented opposition hasn’t harmed her – in fact, it’s done quite the opposite and she will be well prepared for this contest.
While she has had five wins, the third-round beatdown of Maria Sharapova and quarter-final thumping of Madison Keys are the two which stand out.
It’s clear Kerber has her defensive mojo back. She defended like her life depended on it against two of the more powerful players on tour, beating Sharapova 6-1, 6-3 and Keys 6-1, 6-2 in a quarter-final which never got off the ground.
The defence of Kerber will need to be on full display against Halep, who will also play a similarly baseline-oriented game at times, fighting to stay in points.
She has an extra level of attacking instinct though and that was on full display for the world No.1 as she blasted past Karolina Pliskova in straight sets yesterday.
Halep has been battling an ankle injury right throughout the tournament which she picked up during the first round, but it hasn’t seemed to impede her play all that match.
Beating the world No.6 in straight sets was a mighty effort, but then, so was getting rid of Naomi Osaka in straight sets and staying on court for four hours against American Lauren Davis with the final score eventually reading 15-13 in the fifth set.
If Halep is over her ankle injury, she will be out to not only prove why she tops the rankings, but to improve the overall ledger between the pair, which currently sits at four apiece.
Prediction
Kerber is back with a bang. The former world No.1 should get the better of the current world No.1 in a hard-fought tussle.
Kerber in three sets.
6:53pm
Maggie said | 6:53pm | ! Report
Wow, what a fantastic match, rivetting to watch. Extraordinary showcase of skill, athleticism and courage. After Kerber’s form going into this match I expected her to be too strong for Halep but I had seriously underestimated Halep. On that form I would expect Halep to beat Wozniacki but it might depend how Halep pulls up after such a physically demanding match. She will certainly be glad for a day off tomorrow!
6:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:45pm | ! Report
6:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:44pm | ! Report
6:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Well, that was quite unbelievable. Simona Halep will play Caroline Wozniacki in the final on Saturday evening, but the Dane is going to have a huge advantage after her straight sets match. This was an epic.
6:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:41pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, SIMONA HALEP
There it is! What an extraordinary semi-final. Four match points for Halep and she finally gets it done with good depth on the return before Kerber sends a forehand long.
Amazing match. That had it all. You have to remember Halep was up 5-0 in the first set at one point. Kerber arrested some momentum, then there were breaks aplenty during the second and third set with Halep eventually breaking to win the match after almost two and a half hours on court.
WOW.
Simona Halep 6 4 9
Angelique Kerber 3 6 7
6:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:40pm | ! Report
Fault from Kerber. The second is returned on a backhand, then Halep goes back in behind twice before putting the forehand away up the line.
Another match point.
Halep 6 4 8 – AD
Kerber 3 6 7 –
6:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:39pm | ! Report
Wide serve, great forehand cross court from Kerber and she saves the match point with Halep swinging the runner long.
Halep 6 4 8 –
Kerber 3 6 7 – deuce (1)
6:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:39pm | ! Report
Desperation defence from Kerber. She could have been beaten at least five or six times on that point, but eventually sends one long
Match point for Halep.
Halep 6 4 8 – 40
Kerber 3 6 7 – 30