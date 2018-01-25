The man who denied Australia direct progression to the World Cup will take charge of the Socceroos in Russia.
Bert van Marwijk, who took the Netherlands to the final last time he coached at a World Cup, has been appointed as boss of the Australian team on a short-term contract that expires at the end of the tournament.
His last job was in charge of Saudi Arabia, where the Dutchman pipped Ange Postecoglou’s Socceroos to second place in their Asian qualifying group, sending Australia into playoffs with Syria and Honduras.
While Postecoglou steered the Socceroos to the World Cup, he resigned a week later, sparking a global search for his successor.
Former Socceroos Mark Schwarzer, Stan Lazaridis and Mark Bresciano were drafted in to provide assistance to FFA and consulting firm SRi Executive for the selection.
FFA chief executive David Gallop, who agreed terms with van Marwijk this week in Amsterdam, said van Marwijk was their first choice.
The 65-year-old claimed the role ahead of Roberto Mancini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Slaven Bilic and Louis van Gaal.
Van Marwijk’s biggest coaching achievement was reaching the 2010 final with the Netherlands, losing 1-0 to Spain in extra time.
He enjoyed two successful stints coaching Dutch club Feyenoord, where he counted Brett Emerton as one of his players, prior to taking over as Dutch national team boss.
Van Marwijk has less than five months in charge ahead of Australia’s opening match with France but he said his ambition at June’s World Cup went beyond making up the numbers.
“We are not going to Russia just to be competitive. I want to win our matches,” he said in a statement.
“I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year.
“I have also been impressed by the national team setup that the FFA has developed over the past few years.”
FFA chairman Steven Lowy trumpeted his appointment, calling it a “great result for Australian football”.
“Bert Van Marwijk is world class,” he said.
“He took the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, he led the Saudi Arabian team to qualify directly for this year’s finals and most importantly, he knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same group.
“These experiences make him a compelling choice.”
Van Marwijk will have five friendlies before the June 16 opener with France.
The first will be against Norway in Oslo on March 23, with a second against Colombia in London four days later.
His appointment continues a trend of Dutchmen taking charge of the Socceroos.
Guus Hiddink led Australia to the 2006 tournament, reaching the second round and earning the moniker of ‘Aussie Guus’ for his impressive tenure.
Pim Verbeek enjoyed less success in charge of the side from 2007-2010, failing to get out of the group at the South Africa tournament.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
Fantastic choice.
January 25th 2018 @ 1:16pm
Fadida said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Agreed
January 25th 2018 @ 12:19pm
JAJI said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
I think a foreigner taking the reigns in the short term makes sense on a lot of fronts. That dressing room after flying 50,000 miles over 29 months with Ange are a little hurt with Ange pulling the pin. Very difficult for an Aussie to walk in and take over straight away – especially given that person is still managing Sydney FC till May in 2 competitions. There is also the risk Russia goes pear shaped too. It will be interesting to see if its just World Cup or World Cup and Asian Cup. This would dictate whether Sydney FC need someone new next season
The $$$$ for a Van Gaal or Mancini frankly not worth it. In essence Ange pulling the pin when he did left everybody short……
One side note – some of the football media in this country are woeful and have been for years. We have Micaleff and SBS with their agendas over the last 12-18 months – but how bad is Ray Gatt? This was the scoop that:
a) Wanted Dominic Galati and the other criminals to continue to run the game back in 2004
b) Had the “good oil” Australia would win the rights for the 2010 World Cup a few days before voting based on “his sources high up in FIFA”
C) Has the “good oil” Roberto Mancini was the manager who was going to be hired based on ‘sources”
Thankfully I read the Guardian each day where the level of journalism – both here and abroad – is tip top
January 25th 2018 @ 12:23pm
AdelaideDocker said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
Definitely agreed with you on The Guardian. They produce some fantastic journalism.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:42pm
chris said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
I realised The Australian was rubbish a few years ago. How anyone can read that paper is beyond me.
And I think Bert is a smart choice. He knows our players as probably better than non-Aussie coaches. He knows how to win games, and financially seems to be the better option over Mancini.
January 25th 2018 @ 1:17pm
Fadida said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
Agree Chris. He knows our players from playing us, and watching countless reays of matches no doubt.
Excellent choice
January 25th 2018 @ 2:00pm
spruce moose said | January 25th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Yep. Agreed on all fronts.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Midfielder said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
JAJI
Agree with your post and our media…
January 25th 2018 @ 1:41pm
Cousin Claudio said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Murdoch press print stories based on who and how much money they are paid.
I’m sure Mancini’s agent paid Murdoch some money to try and get Mancini $4m for 3 months work plus his commission.
Murdoch press credibility = 0.
January 25th 2018 @ 2:04pm
Midfielder said | January 25th 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
JAJI
You said “”” One side note – some of the football media in this country are woeful and have been for years. We have Micaleff and SBS with their agendas over the last 12-18 months –””””
Look at this Sebastian Hassett article today on the appointment …. I sometimes thing way back in the late 1800’s a Football person did something and the gods have said you can never have good media…
https://theworldgame.sbs.com.au/blog/2018/01/25/van-marwijk-uninspiring-practical-choice-australia
January 25th 2018 @ 2:36pm
AGO74 said | January 25th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
What a joke of an article. No discussion of any alternatives let alone any viable alternatives. Just a straight out whinge-fest by Hassett.
January 25th 2018 @ 4:44pm
JAJI said | January 25th 2018 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
We would all love Bielsa – but the man doesn’t speak any English – imagine the first press conference and the Channel Nine and Seven sports journos being fed answers in Spanish 🙂
January 25th 2018 @ 4:43pm
JAJI said | January 25th 2018 @ 4:43pm | ! Report
Yeah just saw that. Not unexpected. Foster will no doubt do a podcast in a few days with Lucy Zelic and get the knife out. Fact is Schwarzer, Stan The Man and Bresciano have all had a say in this appointment and Foster is obsessed with ex players having a say so he wont aim his fire at them
The call that FFA should have acted on this five months ago is the biggest farce of them all. However its SBS so not unexpected….how on earth could FFA have done anything sooner given the preparation for Honduras, Ange not announcing till late November, Arnold not being available this season etc etc
January 25th 2018 @ 6:29pm
Mark said | January 25th 2018 @ 6:29pm | ! Report
SBS vacated the space of being a credible commentator on Australian football years ago. This latest piece of trash is hardly surprising.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:20pm
AdelaideDocker said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Well, I got Holland in a ‘lucky-dip’ draw back in Year 7 during the South African World Cup. Whoever drew the eventual champs would’ve won a prize, so I’m still bitter about that extra time loss, Mr. Van Marwijk. 😉
He seems like a great choice, though. Don’t know to much about him, but I can’t imagine there’ll be to many complaints.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:32pm
JAJI said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Yep some Punters will bring up the bruising Dutch in the final against Spain – but Spain only scored in the final in the 110th minute and from memory Robben or Van Persie had a priceless chance to put that game away in the second half. Also the same Dutch side put Brazil out in the QF with a fantastic performance.
Did he coach the Dutch for the friendly against us in 2009 at the SFS?
January 25th 2018 @ 12:38pm
AGO74 said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
Holland also beat Uruguay 3-2 in semis in one of games of tournament. And the much revered Spain won 5 of their 7 games (including all 4 knockout games) by the scoreline of 1-0. Not exactly tiki-taka
January 25th 2018 @ 12:24pm
Sir Alfie said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
#ballsout4bert
January 25th 2018 @ 12:31pm
Viva said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
Uninspiring choice. Dutch system was good about 20 years ago.
January 25th 2018 @ 12:45pm
chris said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
Bert plays the “Dutch” system? His playing style is far more pragmatic and based around the players he has available rather than some ideology.
January 25th 2018 @ 1:19pm
Fadida said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
He beat us to second place with an inferior team, suggesting he’s a better coach than our previous one.
He is an experienced international manager.
January 25th 2018 @ 1:56pm
Kris said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
What makes you conclude that Saudi Arabia are an inferior team?
January 25th 2018 @ 3:05pm
Fadida said | January 25th 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Watching them play
January 25th 2018 @ 6:41pm
Pauly said | January 25th 2018 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
I dunno, the head-to-head results perhaps?
January 25th 2018 @ 2:40pm
Albo said | January 25th 2018 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
He was the obvious choice as our WC2018 manager, as I pointed out here a number of times.
1. He has taken a team to the World Cup final.
2. He has qualified a team in these current World Cup qualifiers via Saudia Arabia.
3. He has already had plenty of study of the Socceroos recent form and structures being in the Asian Group.
4. His price was right
5. The Dutch connection to the Socceroos has been a pretty successful tradition to date
Seems the speculation & bandying around of all those other names was always a giant furphy !
January 25th 2018 @ 3:05pm
Fadida said | January 25th 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Agree
January 25th 2018 @ 12:35pm
AGO74 said | January 25th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Given the choices available combined with financial limitations (sorry Mr Mancini – $4m??) this is the best choice. It is ideal that he is familiar with our team from his time as Saudi manager. That he got them to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years cannot be underestimated.
My only ‘what if” in this is the Ralf Ragnick question. It’s more than likely his name was thrown out there as newspaper clickbait, but geez he would have been good.
Will Arnie be on the bench in Russia like he was with Guus in 2006? A good omen perhaps…..
Anyway, I’m happy and we can all move forward now to Russia.
January 25th 2018 @ 1:16pm
Griffo said | January 25th 2018 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Agree – the ‘what ifs’ if money was no object aside, a decision is made much earlier than ‘mid-February’.
And I am with you on Rangnick: Great possibility but seemed unlikely given Belgium and Chelsea (?) couldn’t sway him out of RB Leipzig.
I hope more than Arnold are on the bench in Russia. A great opportunity for our coaches to assist and scout opposition at the tournament.