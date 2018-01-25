What has gone wrong at Western Sydney Wanderers?

Last Friday night, the Western Sydney Wanderers suffered their fifth loss of the season, going down to the Melbourne Victory 3-0 at ANZ Stadium.

In Josep Gombau’s 11 games in charge, Western Sydney have three wins, three draws and five losses.

The Wanderers have struggled to score any more than two goals a game, despite having marquee man Oriol Riera leading the line and finding the net six times.

But their biggest concern is a leaky defence and fitness towards the end of the game. The Wanderers have conceded 27 goals this season, and been thrashed by Sydney FC (5-0) Newcastle Jets (4-0) and Melbourne Victory (3-0).

Before Tony Popovic left, the club claimed to have had their best pre-season to date. Their performance against Arsenal looked positive, with Arsene Wengersaying, “This team looks a bit more physical and bit more ready, a bit more advanced physically than the opposition (Sydney FC) we had the other night.”

It was music to fans’ ears, despite losing 3-1 on the night.

With three more months to prepare, the players were accustomed to Popovic’s tactics and style of play, and fans were optimistic about challenging for the prestigious toilet seat after a recruitment drive netted marquee players in Oriol Riera and Alvaro Cejudo, Roly Bonevacia from Wellington Phoenix, Socceroo right back Josh Risdon, and Spanish left back Raul Llorente.

So where has it gone all wrong?

A week out from the season, a bombshell was dropped, with Popovic deciding to leave the club take over struggling Turkish club Karabükspor. Hayden Foxe took over in the interim, while the club hunted for a replacement manager.

Foxe kept the philosophy Popovic instilled during pre-season, so players knew what their roles were. But there were issues of holding on to leads, as well as conceding late and silly goals. Players were out on their feet after the 65th minute.

Gombau’s appointment seven rounds into the season led to optimism from supporters, but things have not gone according to plan. The Spaniard completely destroyed Popovic’s philosophy, trying to instil his style of play, which the players have not warmed to.

Despite leading the league in passing accuracy, with 81 per cent, the players look lost under Gombau, not sure how to play the ball or who to pass to.

Defensively, they have been shambolic – it also does not help that they are out of position, as seen against Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory last Friday night.

The Wanderers have released three players this month in Jumpei Kusukami, Jacob Melling and captain Robbie Cornthwaite, yet only signed Marcelo Carrusca.

Gombau has been bringing youth players to the bench to replace the released and injured players for the time being, although he’s hinted there are more signings to come.

But in the meantime, the coach has to work with what he’s got until the end of the season, then make the necessary changes.

The old saying ‘things will get worse before they get better’ has been the case for Western Sydney this season – but history suggests Gombau will indeed make things better.

It’s just a matter of the fans being patient.