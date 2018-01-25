Who’s on the plane to England for the 2019 World Cup?

Australia are scheduled to play 31 one-day cricket matches between now and the first ball of the World Cup in England next year – 13 at home, ten on the subcontinent, three in Zimbabwe, and five in England.

We can only hope that’s enough games to answer some of the telling questions coming from the current ODI series, such as where should Steve Smith bat, who is our best-limited overs spinner, do we need a more adaptive bowling attack, and is there a spot for Glenn Maxwell?

Trevor Hohns has finally backed Smith’s comments about needing to reinvent themselves to halt the slide the Aussie team finds themselves in at the moment.

When the squad of 15 for the World Cup is finally announced, the Australian selectors will be looking for stability and momentum as they strive for sixth title.

Australia have taken a step towards England’s formula of power hitters batting around a Joe Root-like anchor at number four, with Smith dropping down a spot from three.

Smith’s strike rate so far has fluctuated between 68 and 127, perhaps highlighting the confusion about his role. If the team hierarchy can more clearly define Smith’s job, the team immediately becomes stronger. His ability to accelerate is matched by few players in the world, and if he can play a support role to the power hitters, then joins them in the last-ten-over slogfest, Australia can have the strong finish they have lacked recently.

There has been some criticism of Aaron Finch’s batting, but with more runs than anyone else in the series – 275 with a strike rate of 96.15 – he could argue this conjecture is unfair.

Finch featured in the highest partnerships in the first two games of this series, and the second-highest partnership in the third game.

In Game One, with Mitchell Marsh, the opener added 118 from 128 balls, before he was dismissed for 107 in the 36th over. In Game 2, the pair combined for 85 from 99 balls.

Finch’s contribution with Smith in Game 3 was 69 from 70 balls, with his dismissal coming in the 21st over as he began to accelerate.

The finger of blame should not be pointed at Finch, but instead at his teammates, who haven’t capitalised upon his foundation. This is where the road to World Cup 2019 gets interesting.

If we can agree that the opening spots belong to Finch and David Warner, with Smith following at four, filling in the gaps creates great debate.

There are a number of contenders at three. I am excluding Cameron White and George Bailey, as they will be 35 and 36 respectively, and their form is waning.

Fresh faces Jake Weatherald and D’Arcy Short are in the mix, along with injury-prone BBL star Chris Lynn, as well as the in-again, out-again Usman Khawaja.

Weatherald has batted only 14 times in domestic one-dayers but has posted three centuries and is averaging 44.35. He is an excellent ground fielder (note his part in the catch of the new millennium with Ben Laughlin) and brings a good energy to the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL.

Short has only batted eight times in domestic one-dayers, but his form in the BBL has him in the Australian T20 squad and earmarked as a player of the future. His more-than-handy left-arm wrist spin could add another dimension to an attack sadly lacking variety.

Khawaja’s domestic numbers of 3377 runs at an average of 45.63 are hard to ignore, however his strike rate of 86 possibly has him falling outside what the selectors are looking for.

With that in mind, Lynn’s stocks are rising. His consistent striking in the BBL sees him as the front runner to build momentum around Smith. Lynn’s power hitting has the potential to take a game away against all bowling. The ensuing series in England is a must for Lynn to build confidence on grounds he may not be familiar with.

Numbers five and six are a three-horse race between Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell. Whoever is selected will be required to share the fifth bowler duties, with Finch and Smith unlikely to bowl too many overs across the tournament.

Stoinis is the form middle-order player. His 146 against New Zealand, which took Australia tantalisingly close to victory, was a showcase of power hitting. His bowling seems to be a work in progress, with some good variations but just lacking some consistency. Like a few of the Australian bowlers, it is the one bad ball an over that seems to be letting him down.

Blocking Maxwell’s path into the squad is Marsh, whose undeniable batting form has continued in the current ODI series. Whether his shoulder injury continues to be an issue or not, the fact is in three games Marsh has bowled only six overs. To hold his spot this will need to increase and some variety introduced.

Unless there is something else the public does not know, Maxwell is most likely being kept out of the current side on form alone. The statistic in his favour is his mammoth strike rate of 123. He can change a game and has the potential to fill a role similar to Andrew Symonds in the 2003 World Cup.

Surprisingly, Maxwell’s economy rate is slightly better than Marsh’s and that, coupled with his ability to get through his overs quickly, could work in his favour. There is no doubt he will be given further opportunities and if he finds consistent form, it will be a good headache for the selectors to have.

The wicketkeeper spot at number seven may be a bridge too far for Tim Paine, whose lack of firepower at the death has been noticeable.

Alex Carey, while raw, is a good fit. His aggressive play this season at the top of the order in the Big Bash has showcased his ability, as did his cameo in the Brisbane ODI. Further opportunities will build his confidence – he has the potential to be a longterm player across all formats.

Then there’s Peter Handscomb, who is a competent gloveman, who can score at a run a ball, and can hit in the latter overs. Handscomb also offers a solution if Australia loses early wickets, particularly Smith, to bat higher and take over the ‘anchor’ role.

Unfortunately, the number eight position is where Australia seems to be feeling the pinch, and Pat Cummins has to come under scrutiny.

In the pecking order of Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins, the firebrand is marginally behind in value, meaning his position depends on the spinner.

Should Nathan Lyon be picked, Cummins should make way for a better batting option. If Ashton Agar were to come into the side, he could be utilised in the eight spot, pushing Cummins down to nine.

It seems like selectors are conceding that the Adam Zampa experiment will be trumped by the dependability of Lyon, Australia’s premier spinner. If this eventuates, the door may reopen for James Faulkner.

Another player who could come into play is Ben Cutting. With some time in the IPL, his pressure bowling has greatly improved with a comparable strike rate to that of Faulkner. If the selectors do indeed go with Lyon, Cutting becomes my smokey – he can turn a game with his baseball-like striking.

Failing a brave selection of the NSW (next Shane Warne), Lloyd Pope, time is running out to settle on a leg spinner to fill the slow bowling slot, but Lyon is the safe choice for the World Cup.

Ten and 11 will be rightfully filled by Starc and Hazlewood, respectively.

My squad

1. David Warner

2. Aaron Finch

3. Chirs Lynn

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Glenn Maxwell

6. Marcus Stoinis

7. Alex Carey

8. Ben Cutting

9. Nathan Lyon

10. Mitchell Starc

11. Josh Hazlewood

12. Mitchell Marsh

13. Pat Cummins

14. Peter Handscomb

15. Ashton Agar

It is a coin toss between Marsh and Maxwell, however a team with Maxwell provides more headaches to opposition attacks.

What do you think Roarers?