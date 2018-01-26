Aussie women’s perfect Sydney 7s start

Australia have set up a quarter-final rematch with Spain after a clinical 43-0 defeat of France in the final pool match to cap a dominant day one of the Sydney 7s.

Spain were the second-highest ranked of the sides that didn’t qualify automatically, meaning they go through as a “lucky loser” and will meet Australia for the second time in two days in a quarter-final.

The hosts were untroubled against Spain (29-0) and Papua New Guinea (50-0) earlier in the day, but Australia left their best performance for the previously undefeated French.

France had also scored big wins in their pool games and entered the clash full of confidence.

Ellia Green scored a hat-trick in the match to complete a tremendous comeback from a knee reconstruction, while Charlotte Caslick and Emilee Cherry sparkled for the Olympic champions.

Cherry ran 75m for the first time before a smart offload set up Alicia Quirk for Australia’s second and a 12-0 lead after just four minutes.

Caslick then exploded from a standing start to split the defence and continue the side’s brilliant first half with another five-pointer, before Green scored either side of the break.

The 2016 Olympic champions started the season in terrific form, cruising to the title in Dubai’s series opener in December.

It will be the last time Tim Walsh leads the women at the Sydney tournament, with the coach to step down from the role following April’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.