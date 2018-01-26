Australia inflict some Paine on England to end ODI losing streak

Australia have beaten England by three wickets in the fourth One Day International at the Adelaide Oval to add some extra celebrations to Australia Day.
In many ways the game was over after the first six overs of the match when Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins had reduced the powerful England batting line up to 5/8.
The fact that it then needed another 74 overs to decide the match is somewhat surprising and hints at the sub plots of this match.
England were undone by some impressive fast bowling from Hazelwood and Cummins with the latter picking up four wickets in the match.
His dismissal of Alex Hales especially was a great delivery that nipped back through the gate at pace and destroyed the Englishman’s stumps.
There were four ducks from the English top six but despite that Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran fought hard to restore some pride.
Woakes especially was impressive – while many around him seemed to be playing very scratchy innings and really struggling to find some rhythm, Woakes looked comfortable and in control from the very outset.
He combined some beautiful traditional stroke play with power hitting to put on 78 from 87 and deserved a century.
The final total of 196 that England managed to reach was impressive considering their start but it was always going to be very, very difficult to defend.
Australia started strongly with Dave Warner and Travis Head scoring quickly but just as it looked like they were going to really unleash on the English, Warner was caught behind off a lovely ball from the allrounder Woakes.
The same pattern then seemed to repeat – a new partnership would just seem to get going before one of them (usually the man that wasn’t Travis Head) would get themselves out.
Despite being on the winning side, Cameron White will likely be quite unhappy tonight. His innings was not good and he seems to suffer from the same condition as Shane Watson early in an innings – planting his front leg across himself so that he ends up having to play around it.
Today he couldn’t get around the big pad quick enough and he was plum lbw. He’s had plenty of chances and with Head and Aaron Finch performing well this series, White could not be blamed for thinking that his chances at the top of the order have run out.
Speaking of Head, he played very well today and really looked a dead cert for a century. While others were failing around him he kept working hard combining some lovely boundaries with plenty of good ones and twos.
On 96, and with the end very much in sight, he unfortunately gave an easy chance to mid on and he had to depart just four runs short of a well deserved ton.
The English bowlers tried hard and Rashid did well to pick up three wickets when there wasn’t a whole lot in the wicket for spinners. But none of them really could repeat what Hazelwood and Cummins had done in the first few overs.
In the end the Australian victory was both deserved and yet seemed to be a bit of a struggle for them – they would have preferred to knock of the low target much easier without losing seven wickets. But it was a good win considering how well they’ve been beaten by this England side earlier in the series.
It’s worth noting that while Cummins and Hazelwood were destructive today, the step down to the next bowlers for Australia is far too noticeable. They missed Mitch Starc, and Marcus Stoinis seemed to struggle.
The final game is in Perth and while the series is over, there are plenty of players from both sides who will feel they have a point to prove.
Sham said | January 26th 2018 @ 10:30pm
White will play the next game. They can’t pick Maxwell as he plays too many funky shots and he needs to train smarter. What is a funky shot by the way which genius came up with that moronic term?
1st&10 said | January 26th 2018 @ 10:42pm
Agree, but give that Carey kid another go. White is nothing more than park standard
Stoinis still overrated, but has the potential. Him and Mitch Marsh are no Steve Waugh or Simon O’Donnell circa 1989
Stoinis and Mitch are no more than a fourth or fifth bowler
Starc got a rest ? After being towelled up, a true pro would be wanting to play no matter what .
Starc still has ticker issues ?
cos1 said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:33pm
I think something has been missed here. For mine, what should have been an easy win, set up by an excellent spell from two of the best fast bowlers going around, was turned into a struggle because of poor batting and, again, poor captaincy.
Australia had England on the ropes at 4/8. Anything more than 150 from that stage on would have been a big let down for the Aussies. But what did the captain do? Put men out on the fence to relieve pressure and allow easy rotation of strike, and put on our weakest, least threatening bowler, Travis Head. I know the idea – left handers, off spinner, etc. But seriously – why is Zampa there (I thought he had a good wrong-un)? And why not fast bowlers when the track was favouring pace, and we have five quicks/mediums that could have bowled out 50 overs on their own? And why spread the field after only a couple of boundaries from Aly? Although Morgan and Aly didn’t go on to score big, they stayed around long enough to allow England’s long lower order to avoid being exposed to the newish ball (Woakes, of course, is known to struggle against a newer pill). The result was a near 200 score that could have been even higher, and it was game gone to game on. What is worse, England have been able to create the impression that they can make a fist of a game from any position.
Back to selection. Head must come in at 3 when Finch gets back, you would think. Smith has announced Finch is out from Perth – not sure if that is settled by the medical staff, or wishful thinking on Smith’s behalf. The team can’t drop Maxwell from the squad when he hasn’t done anything wrong, and White must surely be dropped, so who will play in Perth? Will they follow their old proclivities and ring in Shaun Marsh as the Perth specialist? Or will one of our selectors have the courage to stand up to the captain and insist that Maxwell be selected in the playing 11?
PeteB said | January 26th 2018 @ 10:40pm
There’s nothing to be gained by playing White. He’s not good enough and too old to persist with. Just give Maxwell a go.
1st&10 said | January 26th 2018 @ 10:44pm
Heard that Maxwell is not training well and being lazy off the field. If true, that’s a shame
Sham said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:01pm
Yeah and he played some funky shots in the nets and I have heard that he lacks discipline with eating. Apparently he was tucking into some KFC
cos1 said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:41pm
Yeah he looks a bit overweight. Maybe it came to the coaches attention how many sugar cubes he puts in his coffee (those Melbourne cafes!).
1st&10 said | January 26th 2018 @ 10:50pm
Warner the Batting bogan and the Bear still performing at Green Shield level
How does Warner get dropped? Even Bradman got dropped (once)
Sham said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:12pm
Warner is a very smart trainer. Forget runs and getting ‘big’ hundreds (apparently small hundreds are unacceptable) that rule only applies to Maxwell. To play for Australia you have to train in a very smart manner and you cannot play funky shots.
Nev said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:40pm
Agreeing with yourself I see.
Mitch said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:17pm
Zampa doesnt look threatening just look at the impact Rashid had on that game. Lyon or Agar or Boyce would be better options.
Pom in Oz said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:25pm
Due to the covered pitch pre-game, whoever bowled first was always going to win. Australia took that advantage and then made a meal of it to win the game. Wouldn’t get too excited just yet. England would have kicked ass had they bowled first. Anyway, nice to see Aussies win on Straya Day…if you’re still allowed to celebrate that!
cos1 said | January 26th 2018 @ 11:51pm
Good point but I don’t entirely agree. I think Australia has a far better pace attack and they bowled really good lengths – England’s attack wouldn’t have been that threatening because they don’t have big wicket taking fast bowlers. I don’t think ENgland would have rolled Australia. But they probably would have batted a lot better coming in in the second innings. On past form, you are probably right that England would have won if they batted second. And Australia certainly made a meal of it, and I think that, despite the loss, England will get confidence out of the feeling that they can get back into a game from any position (5/8 is about as deep in the carpet as you can get).
For mine, attacking ODI top orders with little test cricket experience will always struggle against quality fast bowlers where there is a bit of movement and attacking fields, unless they chance their arms and get very lucky. I didn’t think the movement was that exaggerated at all. I thought the pace and bounce played a part.
soapit said | January 27th 2018 @ 6:17am
tend to agree. to still get 200 with essentially no contribution from 5 top batsmen can be seen as quite a positive for england really. oz arent going to win too many by taking 5/8 first up.