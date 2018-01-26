Australia vs England: Fourth ODI cricket live scores, blog

England will be planning to dampen the mood on Australia Day as they look to take a 4-0 lead in this ODI series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this third ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) on Friday.

While the Ashes Test Series was a demonstration of Australia’s dominance, this ODI series has seen a complete 180-degree swing.

England have looked far and away the better side in all aspects of the matches. Whether running down a target or trying to restrict a run chase, the English side has highlighted the poor shape the current One Day World Champions are really in.

Glenn Maxwell – dropped from the squad before the series – said earlier this week that he feels the issue has been with the pace and aggression of the Australian batting performances.

Compared to England’s brutal assault that we’ve seen in the first 15 overs of their innings and their ability to score at over six runs an over consistently, the Australians have seemed pedestrian and measured.

This can be seen most harshly in the last game in Sydney – chasing 303 the Aussies needed 120 from 102 balls and had seven wickets in hand.

While not a done deal this really is the sort of position from which they should cruise to a victory. Instead they managed to score just 100 more runs from those 102 balls and lost the match and the series.

In this day/night match in Adelaide the Australians will be desperate to right the ship. The series might be gone but it’s critical that they don’t get whitewashed at home. It won’t mean the Ashes are taken away but it will certainly dampen any post-Test series celebrations.

The Australians are not only struggling for form but also for consistency – they have the most unsettled ODI side in the world over the past year with 25 players being used in their 15 games.

For the English it’s the old adage of not changing what isn’t broken – they’ve used just 18 players in 20 games in 2017.

It’s really visible to see how tight this England team are together and the faith they have in one another. The Aussies will be wanting to rebuild their own trust in one another here in Adelaide.

Finch will want to continue his form with the bat and Smith will be desperate to make a big impact having really failed to contribute to his usual high standards.

The rest of the batting line up will need to support as well and turn decent 20s and 30s into more rapid 40s and 50s.

For England they will be wanting more of the same. Both their batting and bowling units have performed well so far and you get the feeling that no one in the team would even consider taking their foot of the Aussie team’s throat.

To win again in Adelaide, on Australia Day and go 4-0 up will be a huge motivator.

While players like Roy, Buttler and Bairstow have all impressed with the bat, Chris Woakes has really shone out with bat and ball. He’s scored important runs, taken four wickets so far and only conceded 5.48 runs per over.

The man who is often in the shadow of Ben Stokes has really stepped up after an average test series and he must be loving this winning feeling.

Prediction

Given the day-night element of this game the toss becomes a bit more important than usual so it’ll be interesting to see which captain calls correctly and what they do with the decision.

While Australia will fight hard it does feel like the manner of the past three victories has them on the ropes.

This England side will want to show that they have a ruthless element to add to their batting and bowling talent.



England to win this one and lead 4-0 in the series.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of this third ODI from 2:20pm AEDT on Friday January 26.