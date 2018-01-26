Australian selectors have gone rogue and the consequences are showing

Ashton Agar over Jon Holland in the squad for the Sydney Test. Shaun Marsh over Usman Khawaja on the subcontinent.
Chris Lynn and Mitchell Marsh over Glenn Maxwell in the recent One Day squad, Jhye Richardson picked largely on BBL form over Chadd Sayers for the South African tour.
The Australian cricket team has wheeled out more surprise selections than the Trump administration in the past year. And, with the willingness to arrogantly deflect valid questions about eyebrow raising selections and non selections, Trevor Hohns, Darren Lehmann and their group of merry men in the selection panel are beginning to act with the air of people who lack accountability.
Make no mistake, some of those selections have worked for them – Shaun Marsh made a couple of important half centuries without setting the world on fire in Australia’s 2-0 Test Series loss in India, and his brother Mitchell bashed his way to a big century in the third Test of the recent Ashes series.
But, in the ongoing One Day series against England, things have started to unravel. Australia has looked like a team full of bit part players- one with no sense of identity, no plan.
England, in contrast, has looked like a well oiled machine- each piece gelling together to make a formidable batting line-up and an effective bowling attack. They seem well primed for the World Cup in 16 months.
The problem with rogue selections is that it takes away the incentive to perform at state level, and understandably reduces the trust players have for selectors. Even Nathan Lyon, darling of the Test team, had some sarcastic words for the selectors regarding his non selection in white ball cricket, after another solid performance in the BBL.
The other night, Darren Lehmann sat in the commentary box uncomfortably as Glenn Maxwell – the man he and his deputy Steve Smith have repeatedly reprimanded publicly- played a sublime Big Bash innings, belting 84 from 47 balls for the Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Sixers.
Every great shot Maxwell played was met with red faced, understated praise from Lehmann, somewhere along the lines of “errr…wow..what a tremendous shot..terrific cricket by Glenn”.
It would’ve be more enviable to be a Sydney bowler that night than Lehmann.
The minute Ben Stokes threw a barrage of punches outside a bar, it was pretty clear that England’s Ashes campaign was a lost cause if Australia played even half decent cricket.
Perhaps this gave the selectors licence to gamble with some unusual selections. However, with a tough tour of South Africa coming up, and a World Cup in 2019, Australia will be under some real pressure, and the selectors will not get away so easily with off the wall selections that don’t go right.
The selection of Cameron White in the One Day team has proved to be a catastrophic failure, made to look even sillier by Maxwell’s excellent results in all forms of cricket he’s played recently. If the selectors were trying to make a point to him, it has backfired.
In addition, one would hope Australia do not go a pace bowler down in South Africa, as a rookie like Jhye Richardson may struggle against a competent batting line-up that has had no shortage of facing pace in the nets. If he is wayward, he may be meat and drink. The choice to not select Chadd Sayers could haunt them Australia.
With Lehmann’s tenure coming to an end some time in 2019, his results must be assessed honestly. He’s been a good coach without being a great one. He wasn’t close to winning in India, couldn’t win in Bangladesh, was beaten by South Africa at home, and thrashed by England abroad twice.
The perception of a boy’s club he’s creating in regard to selection is causing fans to scrutinise him more than ever. With the South Africa series, World Cup, and the away Ashes being his swan song, there will be nowhere to hide if selections don’t work out.
January 26th 2018 @ 4:47am
El Loco said | January 26th 2018 @ 4:47am | ! Report
It’s certainly been an interesting summer for selections, and of course I haven’t agreed with every one. But I think you’re being a bit disingenuous with some of your evidence.
Omitting Maxwell has backfired because he’s gone and made loss of domestic runs? I’d say that’s a great result.
M Marsh “bashed” a century in the third test? That turned into 180. Then an England win-snuffing rearguard in the fourth. And another century in the fifth.
And not close to winning in India? What series did you watch last year? I’m no fan of Lehmann, but he had a part in that near heist, credit where it’s due.
As for the England ODI team, they are well primed. Is it too early though? We need to get our act together, but frankly I have confidence these selectors can do it.
January 26th 2018 @ 7:04am
Rohan Asopa said | January 26th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
‘Bashed’ was a compliment to the powerful nature of that 100 in Perth.
It backfired because Aus are down 3-0 and Cameron White looked totally unfit for the job that they picked him for- a job Maxwell would’ve been perfect for.
Maxwell has been making runs all season so you can’t say him continuing to make runs is due to him being omitted.
You make a point with the India series, but if Lehmann is counting a 2-0 loss (albeit with some extremely close matches) as a pass mark for him, then he doesn’t hold himself to as high a standard as he expects from the players.
Thanks for your comment though, I appreciate the feedback- I’m always looking to get better.
January 26th 2018 @ 7:07am
El Loco said | January 26th 2018 @ 7:07am | ! Report
Are we talking about the tests in India? It was 2-1, and live going into the final test. That’s impressive, if ultimately disappointing.
January 26th 2018 @ 7:15am
Nudge said | January 26th 2018 @ 7:15am | ! Report
That’s right. Australia were actually favourites with the bookies to win the series at the half way point of the fourth test. The author mustn’t have Foxtel
January 26th 2018 @ 8:23am
Rohan Asopa said | January 26th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
My apologies, 2-1. Impressive, but ultimately not a win
January 26th 2018 @ 4:49am
broken-hearted toy said | January 26th 2018 @ 4:49am | ! Report
‘Ashton Agar over Jon Holland in the squad for the Sydney Test. Shaun Marsh over Usman Khawaja on the subcontinent.’
Are either of the selections that big a deal? Khawaja has shown nothing in the S/C and Agar has played test cricket before.
Bird is in line to come in before Richardson should an extra bowler be required on the tour. As a young player, so far Richardson has a good record in all formats, can bat a bit and has an arm like a rocket. He was headed towards Aus selection, it’s just early that’s all.
Very over the top article. Granted, they don’t know what is their best ODI line-up, they will keep experimenting and probably wind up with Maxwell back in the team by next home season, if not earlier.
January 26th 2018 @ 6:56am
Rohan Asopa said | January 26th 2018 @ 6:56am | ! Report
I would’ve thought Jon Holland, who’s had consistently good results, seeing himself overlooked for a guy who averages 45 in first class cricket with the ball, would think it’s a big deal.
Also, Khawaja, who was rewarded for a terrific series against the Proteas in 2016/17 with being dropped for the subcontinent. I think every cricketing great I heard in commentary this summer mentioned how ridiculous of it was to have a different number 3 for home and Subcontinental tests.
Richardson has played a handful of first class matches. You’d hate for him to break down in a test match because he hasn’t got enough 4 day experience.
Perhaps the point that I didn’t emphasize enough is that trust is eroding between the players and the selectors, as players are being picked/dropped on whims rather than logic.
January 26th 2018 @ 7:28am
Jameswm said | January 26th 2018 @ 7:28am | ! Report
The constant snubbing of Maxwell is the biggest issue.
Actually, the other is how much the Aussies underestimate the value of spin in one dayers. We try to blast them out. Geez Laughlin could help. He’s hard to hit. The slower outswinger – how does he do that exactly?
January 26th 2018 @ 8:26am
Rohan Asopa said | January 26th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
The attitude towards Maxwell is what I find to be the most infuriating. As if totally disrespecting him publicly is some righteous thing to do, and will somehow motivate him to change his personality to appease those in the boys club.
January 26th 2018 @ 7:42am
dangertroy said | January 26th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Most of these selection ‘shocks’ are logical when you stop and think about them.
Holland over agar: agar was in the Sydney squad as the possible second spinner. Holland is going as injury cover for Lyon. We won’t play two spinners in South Africa. The current test has no specialist spinners playing. Holland can step up if we only play a single spinner, but agar is viewed as a second spinner only.
Richardson over Sayers: with bird in the squad, there is no need to take Sayers. Richardson will be injury cover, but if the injury is to Cummins or Starc, he may leapfrog bird.
Maxwell’s non selection: look, he obviously doesn’t gel with the rest of the players. That’s to be expected when you tell the media your upset you bat lower than your state captain. Also, he barely bowls, or Smith isn’t confident bowling him. So as a batsman only, surely you pick Lynn. If you need someone who can bowl too, then marsh is their pick.
I’m not going to relitigate Khawaja in India, suffice to say we very narrowly lost that series without him in the side. The selections of Tim Paine and the marsh brothers were all vindicated during the ashes and Bancroft was at least justified. Cameron white has only played 2 of the ODIs and while he hasn’t set the world on fire, neither have Smith or Warner.