How far can Josh Jackson’s captaincy go?

Josh Jackson’s appointment as Bulldogs captain was the inspirational choice of new coach Dean Pay.

With James Graham’s enforced move to the Dragons, the Bulldogs needed a new on-field kennel boss.

And the 27-year-old Gulgong-born second-rower Jackson ticked all the boxes.

He’s a quiet, but non-stop, 80-minute footballer who has chalked up 133 games for the Dogs, nine for NSW, and two in green-and-gold.

But there are leadership horizons beyond Bulldog territory where Jackson is destined to shine.

NSW Origin captain Boyd Cordner blotted his copybook so badly last season that new NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler cannot afford to trust Cordner in 2018.

NSW took out Origin 1 last season with a comprehensive 28-4 whupping of Queensland at their Suncorp fortress, and led 16-6 at half-time in Origin 2 at ANZ Stadium.

NSW was so dominant having scored 44 points to 10 and just 40 minutes away from a stunning series win. It was a simple case of put down the glasses.

But NSW inexplicably went to sleep in the second half for Queensland to turn a 16-6 deficit into an 18-16 win to square the series.

Queensland clinched the series 22-6 in the decider at Suncorp, a loss that cost Laurie Daley his NSW coaching job. Cordner emerged unscathed.

Cordner’s second half captaincy was woeful at ANZ. Daley couldn’t do a damn thing about his team taking the foot off the pedal as he sat helplessly in the stand.

That was with the exception of one Blues player Josh Jackson, who took out the Player of the Match award for his typically tireless effort.

He was the only NSW player still going strong in the second session.

And that’s why Brad Fittler can trust Jackson to lead NSW in the upcoming series.

And when Cameron Smith eventually hangs up his boots, which is not anywhere in the foreseeable future, Josh Jackson will be Mal Meninga’s best bet to captain the Kangaroos.

The kid from Gulgong is on the move.