Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne Victory play host at AAMI stadium for one of the fixtures that always delivers, against Sydney FC, in the big blue on Friday night football. Join us at The Roar for live updates from 7:50pm.

What an Australia Day fixture! The big blue, and this one promises to be huge.

I’m smelling an upset here, and while I got the upset wrong with Adelaide against City last week (horribly wrong), this time the underdog should feel a little more confident.

Melbourne Victory are in a bit of form, and will be looking to leap their hometown rivals, who drew last night against the Jets.

Victory find themselves in a bit of form, having won three of their last five, and only lost one in that five-game string.

Off the back of two solid wins, Muscat will have his men foaming for the occasion.

Meanwhile, ladder leader and pacesetter Sydney – well, yes they are miles clear at the top, and have a chance to widen that gap after the Jets result, but their form is not as hot as it appears.

They have actually only had the solitary win in their last four, while their last two results are draws against bottom level teams.

Granted, Mariners always get up for Sydney, and Wellington have taken points off both top two sides, but you get the feeling Sydney are just a hint (dare I say it) desperate for a win.

It will be a case of the usual suspects in Bobo and Berisha in attack, but tonight the battle should be between Milligan and Ninkovic, as to who can control their teams’ destinies.

Prediction

Get on the Victory, because they should be as primed as you can get for a home game, on Australia Day, against the ladder leader.

You could almost say that Sydney appear to be fatigued by their own weight of expectation, and perhaps finals just cannot come quickly enough for them, seemingly having the premier plate wrapped up.

Which is why they are ripe for the picking – and Victory can be the team to do it.

Melbourne 3-2.