A missing Finch leaves plenty of Head room

An in-form Aaron Finch will miss the fourth ODI on Australia Day. A hamstring strain is the culprit as Australia look to turn their fortunes around.

Finch has been the sole shining light for the Australians in an otherwise underwhelming series of performances. The Victorian has top-scored in all three fixtures, including two centuries and one 50.

Finch has been critical of himself despite his excellent form. He spoke of missing the chance to capitalise and convert his hundreds into even bigger scores.

So who partners David Warner in Adelaide?

Cameron White is one option, having opened the batting with success at domestic level in recent times. Even Marcus Stoinis could shimmy his way up the ranks.

But Travis Head appears the most likely candidate to slot in at the top of the order. Coincidentally it was the Australia Day clash last year where he put on a record stand with Warner. The pair combined for a monstrous 284, with Head scoring 128. It was the young man’s maiden international century at only 23 years of age.

Head’s contributions in the ODI series so far have been meagre. He could manage only scores of seven and five in Brisbane and Melbourne respectively. Then he found himself without a spot in Sydney.

His form has otherwise been steady. He has 245 runs at 35 in the Big Bash League and has so far scored 421 runs at 42 in the four-day competition.

The highly talented and touted Head will be hoping he can make the most of the chance if it’s granted. He hasn’t been able to consolidate a spot in the Australian line-up despite recent opportunities. He was disappointed with his efforts on the Subcontinent last year with only 119 runs at 24.

But the South Australian skipper is confident in his abilities no matter where he bats. “I feel like I can do the job anywhere, really,” Head said this week.

Head lined up for the Adelaide Strikers on Monday night and spent valuable time at the crease. He had an immediate impact and found the boundary with ease as he scored 58 from 47 balls.

It’s easy to forget that Head is only 24 years old. He has much to offer with his batting, part-time off spin and leadership skills. It’s time for him to convert his on-paper credentials to on-field form.