Pendlebury re-elected Collingwood captain

Scott Pendlebury will captain Collingwood for a fifth-straight season after the star AFL midfielder was re-elected to the position.

The 30-year-old, who took over the role from premiership winner Nick Maxwell in 2014, will again be deputised by Steele Sidebottom.

Taylor Adams, Lynden Dunn and Jeremy Howe make up the rest of the leadership group.

Injury-prone forward Jamie Elliott was selected in an emerging leaders group, alongside Brodie Grundy, Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Tom Langdon and Adam Treloar.

“As we mature as a group, more players are willing to drive the behaviours that we are about as a side,” Pendlebury said.

“The football program places a lot of trust in the individual and it’s up to us to display all the right behaviours and drive the standards behind closed doors to give us the best shot come match day.”