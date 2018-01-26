Pre-season preview: Life after Jarryd can’t start soon enough for the Titans

2017 was tumultuous to say the least for the Gold Coast Titans.

After stunning the league in 2016 to make the finals, the hope was that the $1.2 million man, Jarryd Hayne, would propel them to new heights in 2017.

This couldn’t have been further from reality as coach Neil Henry was sacked and Hayne departed the club post season as the team finished 15th.

Garth Brennan comes in as the new Titans head coach with plenty of wraps on him coming through the systems at Penrith. He has plenty to work with now their is some stability, and hopefully the Titans can rediscover their form of 2016.

How does their squad rate?

Their is a fair bit of personnel change for the Titans, with Brennan having limited time to put together his ideal team for 2017. Big men Jai Arrow, Leilani Latu and Will Matthews come in for departing big men Chris McQueen, Agnatius Paasi and Leviaha Pulu. Michael Gordon joins the club as a reliable goal-kicker and back-line option while Mitch Rein adds some depth in the hooking role.

The Titans recruits aren’t the most exciting in the league, nor are they losing any really key players. They will hope that the can keep their players on the park after a torrid time with injury last season.

The rest of the squad for the Titans is a mixed bag. You get the sense that we didn’t see the best of Kane Elgey last year through injury. They have some real enigmatic outside backs in the likes of Konrad Hurrel and Anthony Don who can certainly create a lot of headaches for opposition defence. They also have a somewhat unheralded forward pack that will be bolstered by their recruits.

The worry for the Titans is depth. The struggle with injury and it was telling as the season wore on. On multiple occasions they finished games without a fit player on the bench. It was difficult for the Titans to build any fluidity in attack when they fielded different teams each week. If they can get the same team and the same spine playing week in week out, they will improve from 15th.

Ins: Jai Arrow (Broncos – 2020), Mitch Rein (Panthers), Jack Stockwell (Knights), Leilani Latu (Panthers), Will Matthews (Dragons), Michael Gordon (Roosters – 2019), Brenko Lee (Bulldogs – 2018)

Outs: Chris McQueen (Wests Tigers), Agnatius Paasi (Warriors), Nathaniel Peteru (Leeds), Pat Politoni (Burleigh), Leivaha Pulu (Warriors), Tyrone Roberts (Warrington), Dan Sarginson (Wigan), Tyler Cornish, Chris Grevsmuhl, Eddy Pettybourne, Ryan Simpkins, Daniel Vidot (released), William Zillman (released), Jarryd Hayne (Eels)

Injuries/suspensions

Anthony Don and Jack Stockwell are both injured but are aiming for Round 3. Jarrod Wallace is suspended until Round 3 but is battling injury on top of that.

A few players have undergone surgery during the off-season but none are expected to miss any football.

Key men

Ash Taylor and Garth Brennan may be the most pivotal personnel on the Titans books for 2017. For Brennan the assignment will be to get the Titans again punching above their weight. They beat both grand-finalists last season and did so on attitude and grit.

They don’t have the flashiest roster nor the greatest depth but that has not worried them in past seasons when they are “on”. Brennan has been talked up from many corner after biding his time in the lower grades at the Panthers. If he is as good as they say the whole Henry/Hayne sage may have been a blessing in disguise.

The other key member of the Titans organisation is Ash Taylor. With 19 try assists, 15 forced drop outs and nine linebreak assists for 2017, he was right up there with the upper echelon of halves in the competition for creating attacking opportunities.

He has a solid running and kicking game, and should be being talked about in the same way is Nathan Cleary, a chance of an Origin jumper this season. Having Kane Elgey back to his best after battling injury last year, as well as the goal-kicking taken care of may see him go to another level in 2018.

Where do they need to improve?

This is a tricky question for the Titans. As has been alluded to already, plenty of the Titans poor form last season can be blamed in part due to injury and off-field drama.

They need to improve defensively, as most teams that run bottom four do. They got over the Storm last season but conceded 36 points in the process, at their worst they lost 54-0 to the Broncos at home.

In attack they scored less than 20 points per game and often that put their defence under pressure to win them games of football, something they could not achieve. At over ten errors per game their discipline with the football was also not up to NRL standards.

I put the Titans in a category where their stats and finishing position probably do not adequately reflect their season. They will benefit immediately if they have a better run with injury especially early on.

Top five clashes

Round 4: Titans V Broncos, Suncorp Stadium April first

A twilight game of Easter football. A packed Suncorp stadium derby. This is the pick of the Titans early round games. The corresponding fixture last year was a see-sawing affair that saw the Broncos win in the dying stages. The results this year will be a good indication of where the Titans are at.

Round 8: Titans V Sharks, Cbus Super Stadium April 28th

They got a draw out of the eventual premiers in 2016 to end their unbeaten run, they smashed them in monsoonal conditions last year. Can the Titans get a results against the Sharks at home?

Round 10: Titans V Storm, Suncorp Stadium May 12th

It was certainly one of the most stunning victories of last season. The Titans escaping from jail against the Storm to win 38-36 with a try to Konrad Hurrell in the dying stages. Can they repeat the feat in another Suncorp double-header?

Round 21: Titans V Eels, ANZ Stadium August fourth

In their only match against Hayne’s club, can the Titans get the wood over the man who promised so much, but delivered so little? Expect Hayne to fire, but expect the same from the Titans.

Round 25: Titans V Cowboys, Cbus Super Stadium September first

An all Queensland derby against a team that may very well be the minor premiers. This will be a stern test, maybe even a must-win one, but a fitting end for the Titans regular season.

How will they go?

In previewing the Titans 2018 season I have been reminded of some of their classic wins over the past couple of years. They have been gutsy, gritty and looked really united at different stages to win against the odds.

You get the feeling it could really click for the Titans. They have a fresh coach, some really enigmatic and promising young players and a culture to work with. Underneath what went on over the last twelve months, you got glimpses of the teams potential.

In saying all that the depth is skinny, the coach is untried, the halves are young and they already have a few outs for round 1. Their is also a potential Origin impact that can disrupt their rhythm.

I’m not convinced either way about the Titans, I wouldn’t be surprised if they clicked into gear and became finals bound. I virtually ran out of spots on the ladder to put them, and with so many teams that enjoy better depth and will be coming off better campaigns I can’t see them making the 8.

Predicted finish:13th

Round 1 V Raiders: Sunday 11th March Cbus Super Stadium