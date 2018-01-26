Sydney score three in second half to deny Victory

Sydney FC have once again flexed their championship muscles, taking three points from three well-taken goals in Melbourne, to put yet another top-four contender to the sword.

A tight first half went to half-time goalless, though the half was not without its chances.

Besart Berisha had his opportunities in front of goal, while Adrian Mierzejewski thumped and cracked shots at goal, only to be thwarted by Lawrence Thomas for Victory.

The second half erupted early, as Melbourne had an early chance, only for the visitors to respond in kind.

When Josh Brillante brought down Jai Ingham in the box, and Berisha converted the penalty, you felt the home side had momentum.

That momentum lasted exactly two minutes and 12 seconds, as Bobo headed true to equalise. From there, the away team ran away with the contest.

Jason Geria brought down Bobo for Sydney to have a penalty of their own, and Geria to receive his marching orders, and when Adrian laid on for David Carney to finish with aplomb, this contest was over.

Sydney have shaken off what, for them, equates to indifferent form to win, and extend their lead at the top of the ladder to nine points, and three wins clear.

Melbourne must put this in the rearview mirror, as they prepare for second place Newcastle away next week, and as they finish the round four points behind City, next week will be critical for them.

A great game, lots of goals, but Sydney ultimately too good by far.