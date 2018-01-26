Sydney Sevens live stream: How to watch rugby sevens online and on TV

The Sydney Sevens gets underway on Australia Day, with South Africa and Canada looking to defend their victories in the men’s and women’s tournaments respectively. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the tournament online and watching each match on TV.

The tournament gets underway on Friday, January 26 and continues on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28. It starts at 10am (AEDT) on Friday and Sunday, with the earlier start time of 9am (AEDT) on Saturday.

The women’s tournament will be played before the men’s on each day, with finals set to be played on the Sunday afternoon and evening for both the men and women.

In 2017, the men’s final saw South Africa beat England in the final by 29 points to 14, while the women’s final was closer, with an all-American battle seeing Canada defeat the USA 21-17.

Australia had disappointing performances, with the host nation finishing fourth in both tournaments.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The only way to watch every match of the Sydney Sevens on TV will be through Fox Sports. They are broadcasting Friday and Sunday from 9:30am (AEDT) and 8:30am (AEDT) on Saturday, allowing for a half-hour pre-game show before play commences.

Fox Sports will use Channel 506 to broadcast the matches, with coverage scheduled to end shortly after the conclusion of each day’s play. That will be 9:30pm (AEDT) on the first two days of the tournament and 10pm (AEDT) on the Sunday.

To watch Foxtel’s coverage, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

How to stream the tournament online

Because the Sydney Sevens is being broadcast exclusively by Foxtel, the only way to stream it will be through one of their dedicated streaming services.

These allow you to stream the programming shown on TV, however, there are a few ways to do this and the best method for you depends on your situation.

If you don’t already have a TV subscription, then the best way to stream the action will be to use Foxtel Now. This is a service provided by Foxtel which allows you to stream their channels, with the sports package starting from $29 per month.

On the other hand, if you already have a TV subscription, you’ll want to use the Foxtel App. The app will be free for you to download and use from either the Google Play or App Store.

Both applications are available to use on any device you may own.