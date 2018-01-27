Australian Open Women’s Singles Final live scores, blog: Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki

Well, here we are, the Australian Open Women’s Final, to be played between Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:30pm AEDT.
In a tournament characterised by upsets, the fact that we have the No.1 and 2 seeds playing is a great indicator of their resilience over the past fortnight. Both have survived match points, fought long matches and completely deserve their place in the final.
For the victor, the world No.1 ranking and, more importantly, their first Grand Slam title. The stakes are simply enormous.
Simona Halep’s tournament has been split between easy straight sets wins and marathon three-set victories. Halep needed almost four hours to subdue Lauren Davis in the third round, equalling the most games ever played in a women’s match.
Anyone who watched her semi-final win over Angelique Kerber will never forget it. These two players were not prepared to concede a point all match and effectively played themselves to a point where they were both running on empty by the end. It was brilliant, gripping stuff.
Caroline Wozniacki has enjoyed an easier ride by comparison. She survived two match points in her second round match against Jana Fett and a three-set encounter against Carla Suarez Navarro, but otherwise progressed relatively comfortably.
Her straight sets win against Elise Mertens, who hadn’t lost a WTA match in 2018 until her semi-final, was particularly impressive.
In terms of game plans, both players are great movers around the court. Halep will try and play more aggressive whilst Wozniacki will keep chasing down balls and will look to keep errors to a minimum. With the players so close on ability, whoever is more mentally tough on the day will win.
Prediction
It’s definitely a coin toss, but I’m predicting that Halep’s great win against Kerber will give her enough belief to take her first Grand Slam title. It will be tough however and I think it will be a three-set classic.
Halep to win in 3 sets
8:18pm
David Holden said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Halep’s forehand works over Wozniacki for 15-0 before a great serve down the “t” makes it 30-0.
Deep backhand Wozniacki return draws the error. 30-15. 40-15 with another strong Halep rally.
Great forehand winner down the line from Wozniacki and its 40-30. Halep holds with a strong serve and its a tie break.
Halep 6
Wozniacki 6
8:14pm
David Holden said | 8:14pm | ! Report
Fantastic counter-punching from Wozniacki earns her 15-0.
Wozniacki hitting with good depth in that rally and taking a 30-0 lead before a first serve sits up a forehand winner and 40-0.
Impressive service game. Wozniacki steadies to hold service to love and lead 6-5.
Halep 5
Wozniacki 6
8:11pm
David Holden said | 8:11pm | ! Report
First service ace gets Halep to 30-0.
Another ace for 40-0.
First service again. Wozniacki hits her forehand wide and its 5-5 in the first set.
Halep 5
Wozniacki 5
8:08pm
David Holden said | 8:08pm | ! Report
A couple of tentative points from Wozniacki and its 0-30. Forehand error and 0-40.
Wozniacki draws the Halep error but still 2 break back points. Great time for an ace. 30-40.
Halep controls the point and Wozniacki eventually hits her forehand long. We are back on serve with Halep serving again to stay in the set.
Halep 4
Wozniacki 5
8:04pm
David Holden said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Sliding serve to the forehand sets up that first point for Halep.
Great recovery from Halep with a running crosscourt forehand drawing the error. 30-0.
Halep catches the tape and its 30-15. Backhand error and 30-30. Danger signs.
Halep fights back with a strong rally ending with a forehand volley. 40-30.
Second serve from Halep but Wozniacki hits her forehand long. it’s 5-3
Halep 3
Wozniacki 5
8:00pm
David Holden said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Halep catches the tape with her forehand return. Its 15-15.
An off backhand from Wozniacki forces the Halep error. 30-15.
Brilliant point ending with a very short smash from Wozniacki. 17 shot rally and its 40-15 to Wozniacki.
A Halep error gives Wozniacki the hold and its 5-2. Both players now playing towards the top of their game.
Halep will serve to stay in the first set.
Halep 2
Wozniacki 5
7:56pm
David Holden said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Halep wins the first point with a forehand winner.
Best forehand of the night from Halep sets up a 40-0 lead. Another good first serve and forehand winner gives the service game to Halep.
Halep 2
Wozniacki 4
7:52pm
David Holden said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Forehand error from Halep and Wozniacki leads 15-0. Wozniacki controls the next point with her forehand and 30-0.
40-0 through a Halep error and 3 game points for Wozniacki. A double fault and 40-15. Impressive rally again. Halep makes a forehand error and Wozniacki in control of the first set with a 4-1 lead.
Halep 1
Wozniacki 4
7:49pm
David Holden said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Long rally with Halep the aggressor and eventually winning the first point.
Halep might be finding her range here after controlling another long rally for 30-0. Strong first serve for 40-0 and she holds easily.
Halep 1
Wozniacki 3