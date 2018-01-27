Australian Open Women’s Singles Final Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki start time, date, live stream, tv guide

The top two seeds Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki will go head to to head in the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday night.

The match will take place on Saturday January 27, at 7:30pm AEDT.

How to watch the match on TV

As with the entire tournament, the match will be broadcast in its entirety on Channel 7. Their broadcast of the women’s singles final will begin at 7pm (AEDT) and conclude about half an hour after the end of the match, allowing for interviews and the presentation to be broadcast.

Channel 7 can be found on Channel 70 for high definition, 71 for standard definition and 107 if you are watching through Foxtel.

How to live stream the match online

To stream the action through Channel 7, you will need to use their specific 7Tennis streaming application or website. Throughout the tournament, this has streamed every court from around the grounds of Melbourne Park, allowing for matches not broadcast on TV to be shown.

You will still be able to live stream the final for free on any device you may own through the application though. It can be downloaded from either the Apple or Google Play stores.

The Roar will cover the match with a live blog and highlights.

The path towards this match has been a long and winding one for both Halep and Wozniacki, who have come close to being denied in the tournament only to soldier on.

Most crucially, while they are the top two players in the world rankings at the moment, neither has ever won a grand slam tournament.

For one of them, they will finally get the title they have sought for so long tonight, and the winner will be the No.1 in the world when a new week dawns.

For the other, it will be another opportunity missed, and bitter defeat.