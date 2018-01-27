BBL07: The stars (and a few disappointments)

With the seventh edition of the Big Bash League reaching what shapes as a thrilling conclusion, it seems only right to look at the players from side who’ve kept the highlight makers busy.

The Adelaide Strikers are where I’ll start, but it’s going to be a bit of a cop-out, because I don’t know how you’re supposed to split Alex Carey and Rashid Khan. ‘Keeper-batsman Carey is second on the leading runscorers’ list, and already shown that he’s ready for the next level, looking very comfortable deputising for Tim Paine in the second ODI in Brisbane last weekend.

He looks set for a long career at international level; a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’.

Rashid has been one of the stories of the summer, the 19-year-old Afghanistan legspinner has shown incredible guile in his craft, and a wonderful on-field personality to boot, bamboozling many a batsman on his way to the top of the wicket-taking charts.

He’s declared himself available for the semi-final, and if he can hang around, the Strikers’ chance of a maiden title only gets better.

Alex Ross started well, and Brendon McCullum certainly came good after I wondered about his output, but Joe Burns has been their consistently best player this summer. When the Heat’s big hitters have fallen early, it’s been Burns who has steadied the ship, while also showing his ability to hit out when needed.

It’s been a continuation of what had been an impressive summer, and now that injury has ruled him out, only the national selectors will know how close he was to an Australian recall.

Down in Hobart, D’Arcy Short is a clear standout star, though super-promising young West Indian-Englishman Jofra Archer has him covered in the cult hero stakes. Short’s summer has been literally record-breaking; already the most runs in a BBL season with at least one game to go, while his unbeaten 122* v Brisbane on January 10 is also the BBL’s highest score.

He’s been rightly rewarded with a call-up to the Australian call-up for the trans-Tasman Twenty20tri-series, and some IPL riches this weekend wouldn’t at all surprise.

The same goes for Archer, for what it’s worth. Only 22 years of age, the cricketing world is right at the feet of the incredibly talented bowler. Third on the wicket-taking standings going into tonight’s games, and he could easily be leading before the weekend is out.

For the Melbourne Renegades, Cameron White’s 302 runs at 100.6 is the clear stand out. White’s another to have just carried on with some excellent form in all versions of the game this summer, and his Australian ODI recall was well-deserve, too.

It’s a massive shame, then, that he’s looked nothing like the same batsman to have won the recall once he actually walked out to bat for Australia. Three disappointing knocks of 15*, 17, and 3 haven’t done his Australian summer justice.

On the other side of town, Glenn Maxwell is the clear leader in a tellingly narrow field for the Melbourne Stars. Maxwell’s 299 runs put him fifth on the run-scorers list, and his next closest teammates are Kevin Pietersen in 22nd, and Marcus Stoinis in 23, both more than 100 runs behind. The Stars have just one bowler in the top 30.

Over in the west, it’s a pretty condensed field, too, with runs and wickets shared around between Perth Scorchers several players, which isn’t surprising, given the consistency they’ve played with over the last few years. AJ Tye’s 16 wickets do stand out, though, and for several intriguing reasons. Firstly, he sits only one behind Rashid Khan on the leading wicket-takers list, with 16 wickets at 12, and striking every 8.8 balls he bowls. It’s quite incredible.

But so is his economy, which at 8.11 runs per over is significantly higher than I thought it would be. Of the leading Scorchers wicket-takers, there are only a couple conceding more runs an over than Tye is.

In Sydney, it’s largely slim pickings. The Sixers have a number of players who have shown glimpses of performance, but Sean Abbott’s 13 wickets at 22 puts him sixth among the leading wicket-takers, which is reasonably well-earned reward for a more consistent BBL than many – most, in fact – of his teammates. Nathan Lyon’s seven wickets at 13.4 in four games are worthy of a mention, too.

For the Thunder, their skipper Shane Watson is the obvious choice, with his 331 runs at 36.7 putting him nearly 130 ahead of Jos Buttler, who was the next best despite playing only six games. Fawad Ahmed was their best bowler by some margin across most measures, and it’s fair to say the average Australian domestic batsman still can’t pick him.

A few disappointments to finish. I won’t go into great detail, but these are a few guys who I just expected more of (as did their teams, I’d hazard a guess).

• Ben Dunk: 85 runs at less than 10, in his first season of a multi-year deal with the Melbourne Stars. And may not hold his place tonight. Ouch.

• Nic Maddison: 168 of his 291 runs have come in his last four games after the Sydney Sixers’ season was toasted. Pretty much the poster boy for the Sixers’ summer.

• Kurtis Patterson: was touted as an Ashes bolter, but 185 for the Sydney Thunder at 24, and with no fifties tells me he’s just another state cricketer.

• Chris Lynn: got a lot of headlines and airtime, but 127 runs in four digs for Brisbane even before the ridiculous Australian ODI call-up suggested he was a way off full fitness still.

• Brad Hogg: at the risk of airing an unpopular opinion, I think Hoggy’s BBL dream might be over. Only seven wickets for the Melbourne Renegades at 33, and leaked more than eight an over. He was dropped on Wednesday, and I’m sorry to say it, but he’s actually looked like a 47-year-old the last few games.

Current BBL07 table

Perth and have secured top spot, and Adelaide the other semi-final locked in, but the Renegades’ win in Canberra during the week has spiced things up nicely. The BBL looks this way, going into the last two games:

PERTH 16, ADELAIDE 14, MELBOURNE RENEGADES 10, HOBART 10; Sydney Sixers 8, Sydney Thunder 8, Brisbane 8, Melbourne Stars 2.

Upcoming games

SATURDAY DOUBLE HEADER – GAME 39: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes, MCG: The Stars have dubbed this the ‘Farewell KP’ game, while the Hurricanes are focussed on a slightly more important label, the ‘qualify for the first finals series in four seasons’ game. The Stars have literally nothing to play far but to send Pietersen home with a smile, while the Hurricanes might only have this one last chance to win with Short on deck.

Tip – I reckon that’ll be enough; Hurricanes.

SATURDAY DOUBLE HEADER – GAME 40: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, the ‘Gabba

Oh, baby. What a game to finish the BBL regular season. With the Hurricanes result known by the time they kick off in Brisbane, both sides will know how much they to win by, and in how many overs they have to do it as they take the field. It’s crazy that the Heat could jump from seventh into the top four, but that’s where we’re at. It’s a huge game.

Tip – Heat. I had the home side down to win this game when I guessed my way to a top four early last week, and Chris Lynn’ possible return only adds to that, above comments notwithstanding.