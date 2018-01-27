Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Looks a strong afternoon of racing right across Australia this Saturday, namely at Caulfield where we see the Previews of the Blue Diamond.

Confident there are winners to be found this Saturday so here are my five bets.

Bet One- Win- Morphettville Parks Race Five Number 2 Institution

Even money looks an absolute spoil and a good multi anchor because I think he should be closer to $1.50-$1.60. Was heavily backed last time out but pulled very hard in the run and by the time he got to the 150m, he was out of petrol tickets while the very impressive Scarecrow darted away.

With better manners, he can put these away.

Bet Two- Win- Morphettville Parks Race Six Number 3 Olivier

Think he’s the second of the good things at Adelaide, and $2.80 is good overs for a horse who should be near odds on.

Has been racing okay in several strong sprint races in Melbourne but hasn’t quite measured up. Runs well here and stable when coming over are near unbeatable. Normal luck and he should be winning.

Bet Three- Win- Rosehill Race Seven Number 8 George Patton

Most interesting runner for the entire weekend. I’m on at $3.60 and I think he should start a bit shorter.

This bloke hasn’t raced since midway through 2016 but when racing in France, he was gradually improving and eventually ended up at Group l level where he was far from disgraced. Recent trial was very good, albeit just the one leading up to this, but I think he has a bit of class/quality.

Bet Four- Win- Caulfield Race One Number 7 The Chairman

If he drew a decent gate, I’d declare him, but despite the wide gate, I think he’s extremely hard to beat.

Thought his run last time out at Flemington behind Jacquinot Bay was outstanding given that horse absolutely crawled them in front and The Chairman was back and had to come wide. Looks beautifully set up to win here third up.

Bet Five- Win- Sunshine Coast Race Three Number 6 Savwell

Very promising horse who should take some beating. I’m pretty confident he can get the job done. Not sure he beat much last time out at Doomben but the manner in which he did it was that of a really nice horse going places.

He’ll eat up the mile here, on his home track, Browne sticks…ticks the boxes for me.