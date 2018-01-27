Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

It’s the Central Coast Mariners at home in Gosford, hosting the Brisbane Roar, for a Saturday night fixture that still, surprisingly, has finals ramifications. Join us for live updates at The Roar from 7:50pm.

This is a match that’s all about perspective, in that you can decide whether it’s a glass half-full or half-empty kind of game.

Is this a battle in the race for sixth spot between 7th and 8th, or is it a bottom of the table battle between teams who are equal-second-last?

Welcome to the A-League, season 2017-18.

Central Coast will be favourites for this contest, being at home, and off the back of a strong drawn contest with Sydney.

They’ll be thinking that they have a great chance to take the points against an opponent who played mid-week, and amazingly, force their way into the top six.

Brisbane will be reeling, because you have to ask, which is worse: having your jerseys fall apart on the international stage, or losing to a team from the Phillipines? Don’t actually answer that, because the answer doesn’t matter. The fact that the question is even being asked is bad enough.

So for Brisbane, the key aspect for them tonight: redemption, because they should have a point to prove.

And the funny thing about this comp is that they are still in the race. Sydney are the only team at this point guaranteed to be playing in finals, and even Newcastle, for all the success they’re enjoying this season, are not set in a top six finish. So anything can happen.

Brisbane will also be weary of backing up from the mid-week debacle, and trying to stay focused for all 90 minutes, something they have not yet done this season.

Prediction

Central Coast all the way here tonight. They’re fresher, and in far better form. The home field advantage is just the cream on the cake.

Brisbane, as old as they are, will be even more exhausted, and I can’t see them inflicting any damage on anyone other than themselves, so if their jerseys stay in one piece tonight, it’ll be a success of sorts for them.

Central Coast 2-0.