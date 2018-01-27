Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

It’s the Central Coast Mariners at home in Gosford, hosting the Brisbane Roar, for a Saturday night fixture that still, surprisingly, has finals ramifications. Join us for live updates at The Roar from 7:50pm.
This is a match that’s all about perspective, in that you can decide whether it’s a glass half-full or half-empty kind of game.
Is this a battle in the race for sixth spot between 7th and 8th, or is it a bottom of the table battle between teams who are equal-second-last?
Welcome to the A-League, season 2017-18.
Central Coast will be favourites for this contest, being at home, and off the back of a strong drawn contest with Sydney.
They’ll be thinking that they have a great chance to take the points against an opponent who played mid-week, and amazingly, force their way into the top six.
Brisbane will be reeling, because you have to ask, which is worse: having your jerseys fall apart on the international stage, or losing to a team from the Phillipines? Don’t actually answer that, because the answer doesn’t matter. The fact that the question is even being asked is bad enough.
So for Brisbane, the key aspect for them tonight: redemption, because they should have a point to prove.
And the funny thing about this comp is that they are still in the race. Sydney are the only team at this point guaranteed to be playing in finals, and even Newcastle, for all the success they’re enjoying this season, are not set in a top six finish. So anything can happen.
Brisbane will also be weary of backing up from the mid-week debacle, and trying to stay focused for all 90 minutes, something they have not yet done this season.
Prediction
Central Coast all the way here tonight. They’re fresher, and in far better form. The home field advantage is just the cream on the cake.
Brisbane, as old as they are, will be even more exhausted, and I can’t see them inflicting any damage on anyone other than themselves, so if their jerseys stay in one piece tonight, it’ll be a success of sorts for them.
Central Coast 2-0.
8:18pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:18pm | ! Report
22‘ – Appiah down in the area.
No Appiah, it’s not a foul when you run into someone.
Silly fellow.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:17pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:17pm | ! Report
21‘ – Mariners bring it out, and out wide to the right back. Back to De Silva, he’s pulling those strings like a puppeteer.
Now we’re left with Rose, Cross, SHOT – Brown blocks Powell.
Wonderful play there!
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:15pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:15pm | ! Report
19‘ – More Mariners attack, but they aren’t exactly creating or taking chances.
Mariners shove Maccarone off the ball there. He looks every one of his 127 years.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:14pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:14pm | ! Report
8:12pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:12pm | ! Report
15‘ – De Silva again, with that sort of play through ball into the six yard box, but just in front of any attackers.
Not sure why Danny doesn’t have a crack personally. Mariners look on.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:10pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:10pm | ! Report
13‘ – Mariners have warmed to the task now. Taking charge in the middle, moving it around in attack – Melling and De Silva, Appiah plays around with it, Roar break it down though, they’ll run it out.
Brisbane slightly on the back foot though.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:07pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:07pm | ! Report
11‘ – Mariners with a great chance there, they really are lightning fast on the break. Melling steals a pass from Papadopoulos, and De Silva is on. He sort of shoots and crosses, and it lands in Young’s waiting arms.
But that looked sweet.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:05pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:05pm | ! Report
9‘ – And Central Coast immediately respond to the advantage having Kristensen off the park. They have a crack, and while it drifts wide. it’s not a bad effort.
SUB: Oxborrow on, Kristensen off.
All even again, sad news for Kristensen.
Goal kick to Mariners after another charge on the right from Holman.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:03pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:03pm | ! Report
7‘ – Holman being very industrious early tonight. And Papadopoulos has been strong.
Oh no, Kristensen is down, and he doesn’t look well. Is he pointing to an already heavily strapped hamstring?
He’s hobbling off. That’s shattering.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0
8:02pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:02pm | ! Report
No Hoole tonight, and he ain’t injured. He’s suited up and in the stands.
That’s going to be a big question after the game, so Okon will want a win even more, lighten the pressure load.
8:01pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:01pm | ! Report
5‘ – Appiah doing well in defence there, but Brisbane are keeping the attacking pressure on nicely. Too many last loose passes not finding their target. Beautheac heavily involved so far, but Mariners holding strong to this point.
Central Coast: 0
Brisbane: 0