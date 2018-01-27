 

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Karlo Tychsen Roar Guru

By , 27 Jan 2018 Karlo Tychsen is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

17 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar FC

    Central Coast Stadium, 27 January, 2018

    		  
    Central Coast Mariners First Half Brisbane Roar FC
    0 21' 0
    2 SHOTS 1
    0 SHOTS ON GOAL 0
    3 FOULS 2
    0 CORNERS 0
    0 OFFSIDES 0

    It’s the Central Coast Mariners at home in Gosford, hosting the Brisbane Roar, for a Saturday night fixture that still, surprisingly, has finals ramifications. Join us for live updates at The Roar from 7:50pm.

    This is a match that’s all about perspective, in that you can decide whether it’s a glass half-full or half-empty kind of game.

    Is this a battle in the race for sixth spot between 7th and 8th, or is it a bottom of the table battle between teams who are equal-second-last?

    Welcome to the A-League, season 2017-18.

    Central Coast will be favourites for this contest, being at home, and off the back of a strong drawn contest with Sydney.

    They’ll be thinking that they have a great chance to take the points against an opponent who played mid-week, and amazingly, force their way into the top six.

    Brisbane will be reeling, because you have to ask, which is worse: having your jerseys fall apart on the international stage, or losing to a team from the Phillipines? Don’t actually answer that, because the answer doesn’t matter. The fact that the question is even being asked is bad enough.

    So for Brisbane, the key aspect for them tonight: redemption, because they should have a point to prove.

    And the funny thing about this comp is that they are still in the race. Sydney are the only team at this point guaranteed to be playing in finals, and even Newcastle, for all the success they’re enjoying this season, are not set in a top six finish. So anything can happen.

    Brisbane will also be weary of backing up from the mid-week debacle, and trying to stay focused for all 90 minutes, something they have not yet done this season.

    Prediction
    Central Coast all the way here tonight. They’re fresher, and in far better form. The home field advantage is just the cream on the cake.

    Brisbane, as old as they are, will be even more exhausted, and I can’t see them inflicting any damage on anyone other than themselves, so if their jerseys stay in one piece tonight, it’ll be a success of sorts for them.

    Central Coast 2-0.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    The Crowd Says (17)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      8:18pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:18pm | ! Report

      22‘ – Appiah down in the area.

      No Appiah, it’s not a foul when you run into someone.

      Silly fellow.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:17pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:17pm | ! Report

      21‘ – Mariners bring it out, and out wide to the right back. Back to De Silva, he’s pulling those strings like a puppeteer.

      Now we’re left with Rose, Cross, SHOT – Brown blocks Powell.

      Wonderful play there!

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:15pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:15pm | ! Report

      19‘ – More Mariners attack, but they aren’t exactly creating or taking chances.

      Mariners shove Maccarone off the ball there. He looks every one of his 127 years.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:14pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:14pm | ! Report

      17‘ – More Mariners attack, but they aren’t exactly creating or taking chances.

      Mariners shove Maccarone off the ball there. He looks every one of his 127 years.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:12pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:12pm | ! Report

      15‘ – De Silva again, with that sort of play through ball into the six yard box, but just in front of any attackers.

      Not sure why Danny doesn’t have a crack personally. Mariners look on.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:10pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:10pm | ! Report

      13‘ – Mariners have warmed to the task now. Taking charge in the middle, moving it around in attack – Melling and De Silva, Appiah plays around with it, Roar break it down though, they’ll run it out.

      Brisbane slightly on the back foot though.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:07pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:07pm | ! Report

      11‘ – Mariners with a great chance there, they really are lightning fast on the break. Melling steals a pass from Papadopoulos, and De Silva is on. He sort of shoots and crosses, and it lands in Young’s waiting arms.

      But that looked sweet.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:05pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:05pm | ! Report

      9‘ – And Central Coast immediately respond to the advantage having Kristensen off the park. They have a crack, and while it drifts wide. it’s not a bad effort.

      SUB: Oxborrow on, Kristensen off.

      All even again, sad news for Kristensen.

      Goal kick to Mariners after another charge on the right from Holman.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:03pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:03pm | ! Report

      7‘ – Holman being very industrious early tonight. And Papadopoulos has been strong.

      Oh no, Kristensen is down, and he doesn’t look well. Is he pointing to an already heavily strapped hamstring?

      He’s hobbling off. That’s shattering.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:02pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:02pm | ! Report

      No Hoole tonight, and he ain’t injured. He’s suited up and in the stands.

      That’s going to be a big question after the game, so Okon will want a win even more, lighten the pressure load.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:01pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:01pm | ! Report

      5‘ – Appiah doing well in defence there, but Brisbane are keeping the attacking pressure on nicely. Too many last loose passes not finding their target. Beautheac heavily involved so far, but Mariners holding strong to this point.

      Central Coast: 0
      Brisbane: 0

      Reply
    More Comments »

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion