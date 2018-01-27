Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Melbourne Stars host the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG in this round of the Big Bash League as the Stars desperately try to salvage some pride and the Canes look to seal their finals spot. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).

We’re almost there – the Big Bash finals series! There are just two more games to go this weekend before we get into the serious stuff and for one of these sides there’s plenty to play for.

The Hurricanes are having a good season mainly down to their batting performances rather than their bowling.

D’Arcy Short has had a great season – leading run scorer in the competition and with a strike rate of over 148 from his nine innings.

He’s been backed up by a good season from Ben McDermott who has a strike rate of over 133 and has contributed useful runs throughout.

The skipper – George Bailey – will be a bit disappointed that he hasn’t scored more runs this season but there’s still time for some important knocks.

On the bowling side Jofra Archer has been exciting with 15 wickets from his 35 overs even if his economy rate has been a bit too high.

The rest of the Hurricanes bowlers have been good without being great. Not enough wickets and too many runs conceded to see the Hobart side threatening the very best in the league.

The Stars – well what can you say? A horror season that they will want to wrap up and move on from as quickly as possible. They’ve fallen down in all areas of the game despite having a line up that, on paper, looks impressive.

Unfortunately players like Pietersen and Wright have their best BBL seasons behind them and even when the team has fired they haven’t been able to see the job off and get the win.

Yes they will want to try and send off their colleagues in style, but that just doesn’t seem to be enough motivation to get them performing better than they have been this season.

Prediction

The Stars have had a terrible, terrible season and the sooner it is over the better for them. Even though they will want to bid farewell to some of their heroes with a win, the Hurricanes should more than enough in all aspects of the game to seal another win.

Hurricanes to win.