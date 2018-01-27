Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Melbourne Stars host the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG in this round of the Big Bash League as the Stars desperately try to salvage some pride and the Canes look to seal their finals spot. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).
We’re almost there – the Big Bash finals series! There are just two more games to go this weekend before we get into the serious stuff and for one of these sides there’s plenty to play for.
The Hurricanes are having a good season mainly down to their batting performances rather than their bowling.
D’Arcy Short has had a great season – leading run scorer in the competition and with a strike rate of over 148 from his nine innings.
He’s been backed up by a good season from Ben McDermott who has a strike rate of over 133 and has contributed useful runs throughout.
The skipper – George Bailey – will be a bit disappointed that he hasn’t scored more runs this season but there’s still time for some important knocks.
On the bowling side Jofra Archer has been exciting with 15 wickets from his 35 overs even if his economy rate has been a bit too high.
The rest of the Hurricanes bowlers have been good without being great. Not enough wickets and too many runs conceded to see the Hobart side threatening the very best in the league.
The Stars – well what can you say? A horror season that they will want to wrap up and move on from as quickly as possible. They’ve fallen down in all areas of the game despite having a line up that, on paper, looks impressive.
Unfortunately players like Pietersen and Wright have their best BBL seasons behind them and even when the team has fired they haven’t been able to see the job off and get the win.
Yes they will want to try and send off their colleagues in style, but that just doesn’t seem to be enough motivation to get them performing better than they have been this season.
Prediction
The Stars have had a terrible, terrible season and the sooner it is over the better for them. Even though they will want to bid farewell to some of their heroes with a win, the Hurricanes should more than enough in all aspects of the game to seal another win.
Hurricanes to win.
7:51pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Match Report
The Melbourne Stars have saved the best til last and beaten the Hobart Hurricanes by 3 wickets at the MCG and forced all Canes players and fans to have a very nervous few hours as they wait on other results.
Ahead of the game most people were predicting a pretty easy win for the Hobart side – they have been having a good year and knew that a win today would lock in their finals spot. The Stars have been terrible all season and so why would they suddenly turn up today and offer any real resistance?
It looked like business as usual as the Canes went about setting a decent total. Even though the BBL’s top batsman – D’Arcy Short – was gone for a golden duck, the Canes went about their business and racked up the biggest score at the MCG of the season. Bailey gave them a good fast start with 32 from 20 and then Christian and Reardon really kicked on. Christian got his 56 off of 59 balls and Reardon contributed too with 32 from 31 balls.
The Stars bowlers and fielders made things even harder for themselves with 1 no ball and 10 wides and some terrible fielding.
So when the openers for the men in green stepped to the wicket most people were still thinking that the Canes would soon be booking their spot in the finals. Over the next 19 overs though we were treated to some great entertainment as several Stars batsmen contributed to a wonderful run chase.
Dunk opened up and got 30 from 25 and Hastings got a rapid and powerful 20 from just 10 balls. But it was KP who really impressed in his final appearance and got the Stars to a position where they could win. His 46 from 39 balls was both exciting and frustrating as fans asked themselves why he hadn’t done this sooner in the season!
When he went the Stars were 6/151 and still needed 35 runs from 4 overs. But thanks to some poor bowling from Mills and Gulbis and Worrall holding their nerve the home side got home with 5 balls to spare.
There were some embarrassing moments for the Canes including a moment where Gulbis smashed a boundary and then pointed out to the umpire that the Canes only had 3 men in the infield. The umpire signalled that it was therefore also a no ball and that the Stars could have a free hit.
Bailey’s insistence of sticking with Mills was curious as well. The bowler went for 14 per over and his loose bowling really helped the Stars chase down the target.
So it was a great win for the Stars who waved goodbye to Quiney, KP and Luke Wright in style. But it was a worrying performance from the Canes and it could be the end of their season. They are now relying upon the final game’s result between the Renegades and Heat to learn whether they will be in the finals. Not exactly what they wanted!
For the Stars this result will help with recruitment for next year and ticket sales as it’s shown what they can achieve when they play well. Overall though it’s been a disappointing season for the men from Melbourne and they will hate having won the wooden spoon. Hopefully 2018/19 will see improvements all over for them.
For the Canes – let’s hope they have some fingernails left by the end of the day!
7:24pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:24pm | ! Report
End of Innings
What a great game of Big Bash cricket!
The Melbourne Stars have beaten the Hobart Hurricanes by 3 wickets and really opened up the race for the finals!!
All eyes turn to the Gabba now where the final game of the regular season will determine who makes the finals – Heat v Renegades!!
Match report to come.
Over: 19.1
Score: 7/186
7:21pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:21pm | ! Report
FOUR!
So just 4 needed from 6 balls and Christian is on to bowl this final over.
Worrall on strike and he slashes it out towards the point boundary…..will it make it though…..it’s rolling and rolling…..and it’s there!!!!
What a win for the Stars!!!!
The Stars win by 3 wickets!!!!
Over: 19.1
Score: 7/186
7:19pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:19pm | ! Report
And another dot from Mills but he’s gone for 56 from his 4 overs!
4 needed from 6 balls
Over: 18.6
Score: 7/182
7:18pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Better from Mills – short but quicker and it beats Gulbis and it’s a dot ball.
4 needed from 7 balls
Over: 18.5
Score: 7/182
7:18pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:18pm | ! Report
SIX!
That’s huge – a slog straight six from Gulbis!!
4 needed from 8 balls
Over: 18.4
Score: 7/182
7:17pm
E-Meter said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Archer bowls his team out of the finals
7:19pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:19pm | ! Report
It’s Mills who has caused the problems for his own side – 56 runs from his 4 overs!!
7:17pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:17pm | ! Report
Well bowled – dot ball as Gulbis plays and misses.
10 needed from 9 balls
Over: 18.3
Score: 7/176
7:16pm
Oliver Matthews said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Well bowled but Worrall tickles it down to fine leg.
10 needed from 10 balls
Over: 18.2
Score: 7/176