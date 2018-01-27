Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Perth Glory are stuck in a miserable run of form after suffering five straight defeats and conceding 17 goals in the process, but will coach Kenny Lowe be able to find a way out of it against the Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday night? Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 8:30pm AEDT.

Glory’s latest loss came with a 3-2 defeat at Brisbane Roar last weekend as the leaky defence once again cost them.

Perth have now conceded 36 goals in 17 games, and Lowe will hope the return of Dino Djulbic and signing of Neil Kilkenny can tighten things up.

Perth could find themselves bottom of the ladder by the time this kicks off should Wellington Phoenix beat Adelaide United on Saturday and by the end of the weekend they could be rooted to the foot.

The Wanderers have a question mark over them too following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory and it is now three games without a win for Josep Gombau’s side.

Squad news

Western Sydney’s young players Tass Mourdoukoutas and Lachlan Scott have made way for the returning Olyroos Johnothan Aspropotamitis and Keanu Baccus for some much needed defensive reinforcement. Meanwhile Brendan Hamill is also returning along with Joshua Sotirio.

The big squad news coming out of Perth this week sees the return for a third stint in Perth, defender Dino Djulbic and Melbourne City’s player of the season last campaign, midfielder Neil Kilkenny. Brandon Wilson also returns in midfield from international duty.

These three important players are going to be influential to plug the gaps left by the injured Mitch Nichols, Alex Grant and Andreu. Besides those absences, once again Adam Taggart is absent with a hamstring injury.

Tactics

Wanderers coach Josep Gombau will certainly refrain from using natural full-back Jack Clisby in central defence as he did in last weeks demoralising 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory.

With the return of Jonathan Aspro the Wanderers finally have a competent centre-back pairing after the departure of Captain Robbie Cornthwaite.

Raul Llorente hasn’t been in the best of form and looked in all sorts against Melbourne with Costa Barbarouses taking him on.

Perth would do themselves a world of good by exploiting his tired legs at home by sending Chris Harold, who scored two goals last week, down the right-hand side to create chances.

Prediction

A little unpredictable however Perth have scored four in their last two matches and I think they will again. I’m calling a 2-2 draw.