The Scorchers set alight the WACA one last time

The Perth Scorchers found a way to win on Thursday night as they’ve done so often over the years. The victory meant top spot – again – for the most successful BBL franchise.

It was a typically lean bowling display by the West Australian outfit. Led by the miserly Mitchell Johnson, who only conceded 17 off his four overs, the Adelaide Strikers were strangled and constricted. The season’s pacesetters could only muster 137 for 6 after their twenty overs.

The Perth side was without a full-strength attack yesterday evening – and for the entire season for that matter. But that fact is elementary for the Scorchers. For them, it’s about the team plan rather than individual brilliance.

Youngster Matt Kelly slotted back into the line-up seamlessly. Although his first two deliveries were deposited for six he gave the Strikers little else after that and claimed two wickets in the process.

The Adelaide outfit made some curious team changes. The in-form Alex Carey, fresh off Australian duties, was left to bide his time. The hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman came in at number six rather than his customary opening spot. His replacement, Jono Deans, blundered his way to seven off fifteen balls before his innings came to a tame end.

Also, the stingy Peter Siddle was rested. The former Australian fast-bowler has been a revelation this season giving away only 5.83 runs an over and collecting eight wickets along the way.

Siddle, previously pigeonholed as a long-form specialist, has shown his ability to adapt. He’s bowled with subtlety and guile and has had particular success with his yorkers and changes of pace.

It was left to Jake Weatherald to anchor the innings. The opener struck four sixes on his way to 56. The left-hander got support from Jake Lehmann (21 not out from 17) and Alex Carey (25 from 10). The final fours overs went for 42 runs thanks to Lehmann and Carey, giving the Strikers a respectable, but still sub-par, total.

The Scorchers chase started poorly. At 28 for 4 it seemed unlikely that the WACA would get the farewell it deserved.

Rashid Khan did the damage as he’s done so often this season. After Michael Neser and Billy Stanlake claimed the two openers, Khan got two in two. Ashton Turner was out first ball, leg before wicket after Hilton Cartwright had holed out.

Then, the Scorcher’s skipper, Adam Voges strolled to the crease. The WACA was willing a fairytale finale. Voges was calm in his approach and scored happily at a run-a-ball while his partner, Cameron Bancroft, went on the attack.

Slowly but surely the two wrestled back control as they built a 77-run partnership. Then, as if on cue, the momentum changed again.

It was that man Rashid who got the breakthrough in Bancroft. It was a beautifully flighted wrong-un that deceived the in-form wicketkeeper-batsman. He was bowled for a well-made 49 from 39 balls.

Ashton Agar was unable to have his usual impact as he departed for only 7. Though, the unflappable Voges kept his head. With 9 still needed off the final over, the veteran proceeded to launch the first ball, a juicy full toss, for six over midwicket. English import, Tim Bresnan, sealed the win with another six two balls later.

And, like that, the Scorchers had made the hard look easy then the easy look hard. The brand-new Optus Stadium awaits them in a week’s time and – they hope – a few days later in the final.

Could it be a fourth title for Perth?