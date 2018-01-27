Sunshine Coast January 27 quaddie preview

Hey, who doesn't love the ponies? (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images for the VRC)

Metro racing in Queensland this Saturday heads to the Sunshine Coast where it is Sunshine Coast Cup Day.

The weather is fine, the track is good (4) and the rail is in the true position for the entire circuit. The quaddie legs are races 7-10.

Race Seven: Coastline BMW XI Handicap (75) 1200m

If you’re feeling brave, you could stand Prioritise out after a luckless run last Saturday at Doomben. But he has a few quirks so I’ll be including others.

Cornrow is first up, does have a touch of class on these, draws well and isn’t badly in at the weights. Lothario can sprint well fresh for the in form O’Dea camp and Crusher is right down in the weights, but keep in mind is accepted for another race.

Numbers: 1-3-4-13-15

Race Eight: Coastline BMW 2 Series Handicap (75) 1200m

I’ve Gotta Nel should get a good time of it somewhere near the speed and take some beating back on a track he loves.

Barnsley did all the work last start at Ipswich and was still able to fend them off. He loves the track and D Browne takes over.

Bergerac is a quality animal and can sprint well fresh while Media Vita makes its Queensland debut after a string of strong efforts at Canberra. Tough race.

Numbers: 5-10-11-12

Race Nine: Coastline BMW Sunshine Coast Cup 1400m

You could nearly include a dozen runners here. But I’ll stick with four. Most Important has the class/form on the board with strong recent efforts behind a star in Care To Think.

Invinzabeel had no luck in the same race and onto the bigger track will spark him back to life. Already some market support. Torgersen is racing so well and just can’t be ignored. The horse I like is Farolitos for Godolphin.

First up off a long break, but has trialled well and Jeff Lloyd rides.

Numbers: 1-4-5-6

Race Ten: Coastline BMW All New X3 Handicap (0MW) 1400m

Clockwork Orange does look the one to beat provided she doesn’t get a tough time of it on speed. Hopefully she can get cover and launch late. Rhyming got a well deserved win last time out and stable is going really well at the moment.

All That Is has been racing just fair at the moment but a fast run 1400m on a bigger track will suit it perfectly. Dapper One was ridden upside down last Saturday. Give her some cover and she’ll be more effective.

Numbers: 6-7-10-11-14

$50 will get you 12.50 per cent if successful.