Sydney Sevens 2018 Day 2 rolling live results and scores

Australia’s male and female campaigns at the Sydney Sevens continue on Saturday, with the women’s team already looking to be in a dominant position at home.

Join us here on The Roar – we’ll bring you rolling live coverage with the result of every game, starting from 9:44am AEDT.

The Australian women won all three of their pools matches on Day 1 yesterday and most impressively, they did so without conceding a single point.

They defeated Spain 29-0, Papua New Guinea 50-0, and France 43-0 to set up a quater-finals berth against Spain early this morning.

No other side was quite as impressive during the pools stages as the Australian women were, but New Zealand were pretty good, and an all-Antipodean show down in the final looks to be strongly on the cards.

As for the men, they had only the one match yesterday, eventually edging out the USA by a margin of seven points, the final score being 26-19.

They have a pair of pools matches still to come today, against Canada and Scotland, which will determine where they wind up in the quarter-finals draw.

The Australian men haven’t won a sevens event on home soil since Brisbane in 2002 – is 2018 they year they finally break their drought?

The Australian women’s quarter-final kicks off at 9:44am AEDT this morning against Spain and if they win that match they’ll go through to a semi-final to be played at 1:37pm AEDT.

The men play Canada at 5:15pm AEDT, and then Scotland at 8:04pm AEDT, with the finals of the men’s competition to be played tomorrow on Sunday.

