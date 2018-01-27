 

Tiger Woods at last makes a cut

    It’s been 888 days since Tiger Woods made his last cut, and he had to birdie his final hole today to break the drought.

    Woods’ tee shot to the par five ended up in the right rough, his long iron second finished 80 feet above the hole.

    He stuck his first putt stiff, and with a triumphant smile he was set for weekend golf.

    This isn’t the dominating Woods of old who ruled the world number one roost for a record 683 weeks.

    But it’s a fair more amiable and likable Woods who is genuinely grateful he’s competing again, and proving it by staying on to sign hundreds of autographs for his army of fans – young and old.

    Will Woods ever be the same as when he won 14 majors, and 79 PGA titles?

    That’s the big unanswered question.

    One thing for sure, the current competition is far stronger than when opponents turned up playing for second prize money.

    Since Woods was last undisputed world number one on March 17, 2014, there have been five golfers sharing that honour:

    The first was Adam Scott for a total of 11 weeks, then Rory McIlroy for 93, Jordan Spieth for 26, Jason Day for 51, and the current number one Dustin Johnson for 49 weeks.

    Day also made an interesting re-appearance at Torrey Pines, where he was a past winner.

    After a lacklustre 73 in the opening round where it was obvious he’s still having chronic back problems, the Aussie burned up the course today with a flawless eight birdies to sign off on a tournament best 64.

    He’s four shots off the Ryan Palmer lead, with defending champion Jon Rahm another shot adrift.

    If Rahm successfully defends his title, he will be the new world number one at just 22-years-of-age.

    This time last year the Spaniard was world 137.

    Today Tiger Woods is world 647, but not for long.

