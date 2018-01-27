Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

George Blackwood’s first-half strike gave Adelaide United only their second win in their last six games, and redeemed them after their 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Melbourne City.

Wellington missed the opportunity to jump off the bottom of the ladder after losing and could now drop as far as four points behind Central Coast Mariners.

Final score

Wellington Phoenix 0

Adelaide United 1

Match preview:

Things are looking more hopeful across the ditch after the Wellington Phoenix took a confidence boost victory last week. They host Adelaide United who are winless in three matches. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm (AEDT).

Individual mistakes and burnt out youngsters convoluted to Adelaide suffering a crunching loss away to Melbourne City last week where they were humbled 5-0.

Although some thought they didn’t deserve to lose so heavily, conceding three goals in seven minutes, no matter how spectacular, is unforgivable. Adelaide’s lack of serious consistency dropped them to fifth in the ladder.

Wellington, meanwhile, edged closer to leaping off the bottom of the table with a stunning victory over second-placed title hopefuls the Newcastle Jets. They take enormous confidence into this match as they head back home.

New recruits Nathan Burns and Matija Lujic seem to be snug fits into coach Darije Kalezic’s plans with three and two contributions respectively.

All of Adelaide United’s Olyroos in George Blackwood, Ben Garuccio and Paul Izzo returned to the first team last week and can be expected to start rather than occupy the bench.

Adelaide captain Isaiah Sanchez will miss the match due to a yellow card suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last week.

The only player to play every single minute this season, Goran Paracki returns from suspension to jump into the Wellington midfield. Meanwhile full back Dylan Fox is in a race to be fit amidst a hamstring issue. Substitute striker Hamish Watson is unavailable due to having his contract mutually terminated by the club.

Wellington were extremely dangerous out wide against Newcastle as Nathan Burns pulled the strings against the fullbacks, taking players on and setting up Roy Krishna’s goal. However through Matija Lujic, Wellington have a serious attacking threat going through the middle of the park which will be pivotal as Isaias is missing.

Isaias has been Adelaide’s best player this season and his absence may throw the result out the window for The Reds if they can’t handle what i’d expect as the exploitation of their young, inexperienced three-man midfield.

However, Marco Kurz seems to know how to get his team out of sticky situations.

Prediction

Wellington to jump off the bottom of the table.

Wellington 2 – Adelaide 1.