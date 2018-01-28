2018 Australian Open Men’s Singles Final Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic date, start time, how to watch, TV guide, live stream

The men’s singles final at the 2018 Australian Open will be played between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The final match of the tournament is due to begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, January 28 at Rod Laver Arena.

How to watch the match on TV

As with the entire tournament, the match will be broadcast in its entirety on Channel 7. Their broadcast of the men’s singles final will begin at 7pm (AEDT) and conclude about half an hour after the end of the match, allowing for interviews and the presentation to be broadcast.

Channel 7 can be found on Channel 70 for high definition, 71 for standard definition and 107 if you are watching through Foxtel.

How to live stream the match online

To stream the action through Channel 7, you will need to use their specific 7Tennis streaming application or website. Throughout the tournament, this has streamed every court from around the grounds of Melbourne Park, allowing for matches not broadcast on TV to be shown.

You will still be able to live stream the final for free on any device you may own through the application though. It can be downloaded from either the apple or google play stores.

The Roar will cover the match with a live blog and highlights.

For Federer this match presents an opportunity to extend his lead at the top of the record book for most grand slam singles titles won by a male player.

He has 19 so far in his career, and 20 just seems like a nice round number, doesn’t it?

It’s amazing to believe that just a year ago we were wondering if Federer or his close rival Rafael Nadal would ever win another title, but they went on to dominate the calendar in 2017, and are still the top two on the planet.

As for Marin Cilic on the other hand, this match presents a great opportunity to show that his 2014 US Open win was more than just a fluke, and after achieving some of the best results in his career last year, would be a great achievement.

To do it, he’ll need to beat the man he lost to in last year’s Wimbledon final.