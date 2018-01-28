 

Australia vs England: Fifth ODI cricket live scores, blog

28 Jan 2018

    Australia v England

    Optus Stadium, January 28, 2018

    5th ODI - Australia v England ODI Series 2018

    		  
    England 1st Inn 259 all out
    Australia 1st Inn 4/154
    Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Australia need 106 runs to win from 22.0 overs
    Australia Over: 28.0  RR: 4.71
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    M.P. Stoinis 71 81 6 3 87.65
    G.J. Maxwell* 15 12 1 1 125.00
    England
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.M. Ali 6.0 0 38 2 6.33
    J.T. Ball* 6.0 0 25 0 4.17
    Last Wicket: M.R. Marsh, 13 (c+b. Ali) - 4/133

    Australia and England will conclude their five-game ODI series with a match that may be most remembered for debuting a new colosseum in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Optus Stadium on Sunday, starting from 2:20pm AEDT.

    Well, the less said about this series from an Australian perspective the better, but just for information’s sake let’s run through it nice and quickly.

    It’s been a travesty really – in the first three matches Australia looked competitive at stages but could never quite get the work done when it counted.

    As a result England went up 3-0 seemingly with ease and claimed a series win, a small piece of revenge for them after a comprehensive loss in the Ashes that Aussie fans will be surely reminding them of if they get too uppity about ODI results.

    Australia did strike back in a big way in the fourth match at Adelaide Oval with some devastating bowling early leaving the Poms with five wickets gone for just eight runs and really from a position like that, Australian victory was inevitable.

    It maybe wasn’t won in as dominant a form as you could dream of given what a small total the Australians had to chase – less than 200 – but a win is a win, and the Aussies would gladly take one after their start to the series.

    Another win here would give the home side at least some small level of comfort that their problems in the 50-over form of the game may not be terminal, though it is fair to say that with the series already decided this match is something of a dead rubber.

    Perhaps the most exciting aspect is that we’ll get an up close and personal look at the new Optus Stadium with its first major sporting event here today before it becomes a regular on our TVs in the 2018 AFL season to come.

    • 8:34pm
      Hugh G. Rektion said | 8:34pm | ! Report

      Channel 9 are in love with Stoinis. Can’t resist mentioning the 119m six every 5 minutes.

    • Editor

      8:34pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:34pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      Big six from Maxy. So far he’s proving those who wanted him in right.

      Over: 27.5
      Score: 4/153

    • Editor

      8:29pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:29pm | ! Report

      Not a whole lot of progress yet.

      Over: 26.0
      Score: 4/138

    • 8:23pm
      Basil said | 8:23pm | ! Report

      Who would have thought at the start of this series that both Smith and Warner would be the 2 deadweights in the line up?

    • Roar Pro

      8:20pm
      anon said | 8:20pm | ! Report

      Smith just chewing up deliveries.

      Before this match, Smith was averaging 28 in his last 10 innings at a pathetic strike rate of 75.

      Can’t have our number 4 wasting deliveries like this in limited over cricket.

    • Editor

      8:18pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:18pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      Oof. Mitch Marsh came in and was nice and aggresive, but he’s lost his wicket early, caught and bowled by Moeen Ali – special effort from him.

      Over: 23.5
      Score: 4/133

    • 8:13pm
      Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 8:13pm | ! Report

      Sounding like a cracked record here but why is Smith playing when he is so clearly out of form in the one day format and Warner ain’t much better. Plus Zampa should have replaced by Lyon 3 games ago. The selectors have clearly had their heads stuck in the sand in this series.

    • Editor

      8:11pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:11pm | ! Report

      WICKET!
      Another underwhelming showing from Smith in this series, he is stumped by Buttler off Ali’s bowling for just 12 runs.

      Over: 21.4
      Score: 3/119

      • 8:13pm
        Hugh G. Rektion said | 8:13pm | ! Report

        Smith needs a rest.

