Cornwill’s 2018 season previews: Adelaide Crows

Adelaide had an outstanding 2017 season, winning the minor premiership after the home-and-away season in a very close and congested top four.

However, after annihilating everyone in their way before it, when it mattered the most – on grand final day – they came up short in a big way, not handling the pressure of the biggest stage.

Captain Taylor Walker was criticised heavily along with other experienced Crows, including Rory Sloane and Josh Jenkins. With the acquisition of Bryce Gibbs in the trade period it’s make-or-break stuff for the Crows in 2018. They need to win a premiership now.

Adelaide Crows best 22

FB: Luke Brown, Daniel Talia, Jake Kelly

HB: Rory Laird, Kyle Hartigan, Paul Seedsman

C: David McKay, Bryce Gibbs, Rory Atkins

HF: Richard Douglas, Taylor Walker, Tom Lynch

FF: Mitch McGovern, Josh Jenkins, Eddie Betts

FOL: Sam Jacobs, Rory Sloane, Matt Crouch

IC: Brad Crouch, Hugh Greenwood, Sam Gibson, Riley Knight

Defence

Adelaide’s defence is without a doubt the most interesting part of the ground for them in 2018, especially with the losses of star defenders Jake Lever and Brodie Smith.

They defended well last year mainly due to their midfield and forwards dominating and controlling the game, which of course makes it easier to defend.

The loss of Lever will hurt Adelaide because he is on par with Talia and clearly better than Hartigan and Kelly as well as other floated options to replace him in Tom Doedee and Andy Otten.

The loss of Smith will hurt even more than Lever considering the Crows’ downfall is their run out of defence. They ranked 13th in rebound 50s per game last year, which is an incredibly underrated stat, and without Smith they will have to play either Gibbs, which wasn’t originally planned for, or an extremely inconsistent Paul Seedsman.

Overall the Crows defence is weaker than it was last season with the losses of Lever and Smith, and they need someone like a Doedee to really stand up and have a good season if they are to maintain their position on the ladder.

Midfield

The Crows midfield was outstanding last season, ranking second in clearances. Sam Jacobs’s dominance as one of the premier ruckmen is a good indicator of that, and they also had the outside skill to be able to take advantage of it.

The Crouch brothers both had breakout years, which was vital in them surging up the ladder, and Rory Sloane was at his brilliant best for major parts of the season.

The loss of Charlie Cameron has been offset by the acquisition of Bryce Gibbs, who will most likely play a similar role, albeit being much better at it.

The major questions of the Crows midfield will whether the Crouch brothers can maintain that level of excellence and whether players like Richard Douglas, who had a career-best season, repeat his efforts. Importantly, where is the improvement coming from apart from the recruitment of Gibbs?

In totality, however, the Crows have one of the best midfields in the competition, with a fine balance of inside and outside talent led by a fantastic ruckman.

Attack

Without a doubt the Crows have the best and most potent forward line in the league. Losing Charlie Cameron won’t be a huge loss considering Wayne Milera is waiting in the wings. Even young Jordan Gallucci could play that role.

An uninterrupted season for Mitch McGovern will play a big role in the Adelaide forward line improving. He has so much upside, and surely it is nearly time for him to show his potential. Certainly he started showing really good signs last year.

Don Pyke has the forward line functioning extremely well, and they just have the perfect balance of talls, smalls and medium-sized forwards. Captain Taylor Walker is the key target, and Lynch and Jenkins play their role terrifically to allow Betts and co to weave their magic.

Adelaide still has the best forward line in the league. They will be extremely hard to defend against – only a small number of teams will be able to do so.

Prediction

Adelaide look like they’ll be very similar to last year. The defence will be dependent on how the midfield and forward line operate – like every team – but if they struggle in any of those departments during games, the opposition can punish their defence.

The forward line is still incredibly dangerous and the midfield is as hard as nails. They will be a strong force in the competition again in 2018.

Predicted finish: third.