Cricket Australia at its boneheaded best

David Lord Columnist

By David Lord

    Now the BBL semi-finalists have been decided, it’s made a mockery of Cricket Australia’s scheduling.

    Seven of the Australians named in the T20 squad to do battle with England and New Zealand are in BBL semi-final teams.

    The Scorchers have Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye, the Strikers have Travis Head and Alex Carey, the Renegades have Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson and the Hurricanes have the barnstorming batsman D’Arcy Short.

    The first T20 international between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG will be played on 3 February and the BBL final will be decided on 4 February, which means the two BBL finalists won’t be at full strength for the honour of representing their country.

    The clash of dates was a boneheaded decision by Cricket Australia, and it is an error that was easily avoidable.

    It has denied the two best-performing BBL teams of their gun players as well as robbing both their fans and television viewers of what the final is all about.

    It’s incredible stupidity.

    The Scorchers are the traditional BBL finalists, having reached the decider five times out of six, winning three. They are the defending champions, but to be without Agar and Tye promises to be costly.

    Agar has scored 149 BBL runs this season at 49.67 and has taken eight wickets at 24.13. He’s a very handy all-round cricketer. Tye has taken 16 wickets at a dirt cheap 12 as the BBL’s most penetrative bowler.

    The Strikers will also be heavily hit if they make the final. Head has scored 187 BBL runs at 31.16 as well as 58 and 96 for Australia in the ODIs. His left arm spinners have averaged 28. Carey is the second-highest BBL run-getter this season with 425 at 53.13, smacking 43 fours and 13 maximums. He’s also one of the best keepers in the country.

    The biggest individual loss would be D’Arcy Short if the Hurricanes reach the final. Short has smashed the BBL tournament record with 504 runs at 56, destroying the previous record of 412 set by Shaun Marsh in BBL02.

    The left-handed Short has belted 47 fours and 22 sixes. Expect him to really fire in the semi-final against the Scorchers, having been dismissed on the first ball last time out.

    If the Renegades reach the final, they will sorely miss paceman Kane Richardson. He’s taken 12 wickets this season at 26.17, but his last two appearances were the most impressive with 4/22, and 4/35.

    Finch hasn’t fired in the BBL, scoring only 108 runs at 18, but he’s teed off in the Australian ODI side against England with 107, 106, and 62 before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the fourth ODI at Adelaide.

    It will be interesting to see if the Cricket Australia scheduler has a job by season’s end.

    David Lord
    David Lord

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn’t get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world’s great sporting spectacles

    The Crowd Says (3)

    • Roar Guru

      January 28th 2018 @ 7:04am
      Camo McD said | January 28th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report

      Agreed the scheduling is absolute idiocy. The last couple of rounds and finals of the BBL should have everyone available to play – Smith, Starc etc. Pulling the best performed players out right at the business end makes a mockery of the whole comp while the internationals are just friendlies with zero context.

      Reply

    • January 28th 2018 @ 7:40am
      Christo the Daddyo said | January 28th 2018 @ 7:40am | ! Report

      And I’m betting the crowds at the BBL semis will dwarf the international T20 games.

      Reply

    • January 28th 2018 @ 8:27am
      Internal Fixation said | January 28th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report

      Hi David.

      I completely agree with you about the scheduling and competition running longer.

      International players like Khan will also be out as the competition time was extended. He has just snuck into the semi but can’t play the final. Important and exciting imports need to play in the finals to add credibility.

      You did forget that Stanlake is also out of the strikers.

      So if the Strikers do make the final they will be down

      Carey, Khan, Head and Stanlake

      Ridiculous really and no one would expect them to win.

      Scorchers have excellent depth but no one else could cover the loss of 4 National players.

      BBL could be great but need its own short window.

      More double headers – particularly in school holidays. Use Perth starting later (and they play 5 at home and dont do a community game)

      It is an easy fix and I hope someone new does the job next time.

      Reply

