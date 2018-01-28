Cricket Australia at its boneheaded best

Now the BBL semi-finalists have been decided, it’s made a mockery of Cricket Australia’s scheduling.

Seven of the Australians named in the T20 squad to do battle with England and New Zealand are in BBL semi-final teams.

The Scorchers have Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye, the Strikers have Travis Head and Alex Carey, the Renegades have Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson and the Hurricanes have the barnstorming batsman D’Arcy Short.

The first T20 international between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG will be played on 3 February and the BBL final will be decided on 4 February, which means the two BBL finalists won’t be at full strength for the honour of representing their country.

The clash of dates was a boneheaded decision by Cricket Australia, and it is an error that was easily avoidable.

It has denied the two best-performing BBL teams of their gun players as well as robbing both their fans and television viewers of what the final is all about.

It’s incredible stupidity.

The Scorchers are the traditional BBL finalists, having reached the decider five times out of six, winning three. They are the defending champions, but to be without Agar and Tye promises to be costly.

Agar has scored 149 BBL runs this season at 49.67 and has taken eight wickets at 24.13. He’s a very handy all-round cricketer. Tye has taken 16 wickets at a dirt cheap 12 as the BBL’s most penetrative bowler.

The Strikers will also be heavily hit if they make the final. Head has scored 187 BBL runs at 31.16 as well as 58 and 96 for Australia in the ODIs. His left arm spinners have averaged 28. Carey is the second-highest BBL run-getter this season with 425 at 53.13, smacking 43 fours and 13 maximums. He’s also one of the best keepers in the country.

The biggest individual loss would be D’Arcy Short if the Hurricanes reach the final. Short has smashed the BBL tournament record with 504 runs at 56, destroying the previous record of 412 set by Shaun Marsh in BBL02.

The left-handed Short has belted 47 fours and 22 sixes. Expect him to really fire in the semi-final against the Scorchers, having been dismissed on the first ball last time out.

If the Renegades reach the final, they will sorely miss paceman Kane Richardson. He’s taken 12 wickets this season at 26.17, but his last two appearances were the most impressive with 4/22, and 4/35.

Finch hasn’t fired in the BBL, scoring only 108 runs at 18, but he’s teed off in the Australian ODI side against England with 107, 106, and 62 before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the fourth ODI at Adelaide.

It will be interesting to see if the Cricket Australia scheduler has a job by season’s end.