How many players at your club have scored the magic 100?

While a number of players have achieved 100 goals in one year, for many others it is a hard-won milestone achieved gradually over their playing career.

Even at the foundation clubs scoring 100 goals is an achievement that will see the goal kicker join the elite at the club and be guaranteed a seat at the year-end bash for years to come.

It is interesting to contemplate how many additions to the list will be made in 2018.

Currently there are 69 players spread across the 18 clubs who qualify as 100 career goalscorers at their current club. Those with the most are Hawthorn and Sydney, with seven players each, whereas Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda boast only one player each.

Carlton is the club with the most 100-goal scorers in history, with 89 players passing the mark over the club’s 121-year history, while only three players have ever achieved it at the Gold Coast Suns.

The totals at other clubs are: Adelaide 28 (current: six), Brisbane 17 (current: two), Collingwood 83 (current: five), Essendon 75 (current: three), Fremantle 17 (current: five), Geelong 82 (current: five), Greater Western Sydney four (current: three), Hawthorn 62 (current: seven), Melbourne 73 (current: three), North Melbourne 68 (current: three), Port Adelaide 16 (current: four), Richmond 71 (current: four), St Kilda 54 (current: one), Sydney 63 (current: seven), West Coast Eagles 26 (current: five) and Western Bulldogs 57 (current: two)

Who will join the list in 2018?

Fremantle

Aaron Sandilands will achieve the eight goals necessary to join the other 17 all-time and five current players at the club who have achieved this.

North Melbourne

Jarrad Waite looks set to repeat his achievement at Carlton with only seven goals required.

St Kilda

The Saints have two possible candidates, with Jack Stevens being only six goals short of the target and Tim Membry needing nine goals.

Sydney

Dan Hannebury is only six goals off the target.

West Coast

It would be great if Nick Naitanui could return to his best after his serious knee injury and kick the four goals he needs to join the other 57 players all-time players and two current at the Eagles to have scored 100.

A number of other players, including Liam Picken (Western Bulldogs), Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide), Aaron Hall (Gold Coast) and Gary Rowan (Sydney) need only to repeat their goal-kicking exploits from 2017 to boost this list even further.

No doubt there will be sharpshooters at these and other clubs who by the end of the season will have reached this target or be within sight of this achievement, and I will keep you advised of these in my regular weekly updates.