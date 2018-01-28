Jackson Irvine can become a household name under Van Marwijk

Jackson Irvine seems to have been the forgotten man in the World Cup qualifiers, given only four starts and coming off the bench on a further four occasions.

Since completing a move to Hull City on 30 August last year Irvine has been an integral part of the struggling team. With his distribution as his strength, he can both create things in attack and track back, making vital interceptions and challenges.

The greatest strength of this man, who is only 24 years old, is the way he reads the game. With a new coach in Bert van Marwijk, Irvine looks the ideal player to slot into his playing system.

Van Marwijk is not your traditional Dutch coach who plays ‘pretty’ football with plenty of flair; he employs a system that is solid in the middle and encourages the fullbacks to make runs down the wing. He will likely employ his favourite 4-2-3-1 formation that he has used throughout most of his management career, and Irvine would be the ideal player to sit behind the lone striker and create chances on the edge of the box.

While many will believe Aaron Mooy is the man who needs to be the go-to player, Irvine’s determination, work rate and talent will help the Socceroos to be competitive at the World Cup, even if his play might not be as easy on the eyes.

Irvine must be given a chance to prove himself for Australia with consistent starts. He is a cut above, and if you have watched him play for Hull, you will have no choice but to agree.