Past the post: Rosehill Blackbookers

Racing returned to Rosehill for the first time in 2018 on Saturday, and with the track seemingly playing beautifully there were some very good efforts as well as a couple of flops.

Race 1: TAB Plate 1100 metres

I don’t think we saw the Slipper winner, but there were a couple of nice efforts here. Outrageous for Team Hawkes look a 1400-metres-plus horse, but it was well backed to win here. It just didn’t get clear at the right time and the checking of momentum cost him.

Having said that, Sizzling Belle made her own luck on speed and showed great determination to cling on. Black Opal looks an obvious assignment for her. Omar was terrible after getting every chance.

A mini upset in the opening event @rosehillgardens as Sizzling Belle keeps kicking along the rails to hold off the well backed Outrageous and make it two from two for @nickoliveracing. Another stunning chestnut filly to pair with @Kathy_ohara pic.twitter.com/tpeluaVlai — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) January 27, 2018

Race 2: Wilkes Quality 1100 metres

This horse beat nothing, but the way he won suggests he’ll be one to follow moving forward. He looked gone on the turn and seemingly going nowhere, but he picked up and surged to get the win in ripping time. He’ll be better over further, so that adds merit to the performance. He’s the one to follow. The rest are bludgers when it comes to this level.

A few very nervous moments for punters but the good thing of the day salutes with @brentonavdulla lifting the talented Siege Of Quebec to victory in Race 2 @rosehillgardens for @GaiWaterhouse1 & Adrian Bott. pic.twitter.com/Q1R3Q0kKHk — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) January 27, 2018

Race 4: TAB Highway Handicap (Class 2) 1100 metres

The Highway looked to have depth to it, but what about the win of The Lion? He absolutely exploded and bolted in. He was visually spectacular, and the clock backed him up with a sub-33 final 600 metres. He was the only horse to do that for the meeting, and there were some decent horses that went around. Follow him for sure. Same with El Mo, who did plenty wrong.

Chris O'Brien on The Lion times his run to perfection and storms over the top of Another Sin to win the @tabcomau Highway Handicap for the in form Michelle Fleming stable from Tamworth! pic.twitter.com/M7u1rw63ux — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) January 27, 2018

Race 6: #theraces Handicap (80) 1350 metres

I think there are a few horse we could follow here with confidence. I think run-of-the-race stuff got O’Racheal home, but behind her I thought The Pinnacle and Moss Trip were fantastic from the back in a slowly run affair. The same can be said for Witches, who was an alarming drifter in betting. The value one to follow may well be No Interest. She ewas held up a touch and worked home well very late.

The heavily backed O'Rachael gets a lovely run up on the speed and hangs tough in front of the fast finishing @SnowdenRacing1 pair of The Pinnacle and Moss Trip. A running double for @TyeAngland! pic.twitter.com/OiQDGv1T9E — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) January 27, 2018

Horses to forget

Single Bullet: He won’t be winning at this level while he has his manhood.

Eusebio: D-Day; he failed badly.

George Patton: Needs a wet track to fire, otherwise put a line through him.