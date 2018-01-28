Six talking points from A-League Round 18

Another fascinating and captivating round of Australian domestic football has concluded. Let’s have a look at some of the round’s big issues, and even one or two matter that arose during the week, in the A-League Talking Points.

Will a contender please stand up?

Thursday night was a great opportunity for both Melbourne City and the Newcastle Jets to stake their claim as the rightful challenger to Sydney’s throne.

Newcastle, with the early upper hand, could not withstand the home team’s fight, as City came from behind twice to earn themselves a draw.

It must be said that but for an heroic and brave effort from Steven Ugarkovic in the final throws of the match, City might have taken all three points.

But instead, the teams earned themselves a point each, and the next night, Sydney extended their lead to nine points clear in first.

Which raises the question: are Sydney really now just that far in front that it is a mere formality that the premiers’ plate and championship will inevitably be presented to the Sky Blues?

While we are all caught up in the fairytale that is the Jets going from the basement to the penthouse, and City should have the resources to content at the very least with Sydney, the longer this season goes, it feels more and more like it’s Sydney, daylight, night-time, some more daylight, and second.

With only nine rounds left, and we are two-thirds of the way through this season, the premier plate is likely Sydney’s, but the Jets, City and the Victory will be wanting to use the last nine rounds to get fighting fit for finals, and ready to take the fight to the ladder leaders.

Adrian Mierzejewski was lucky to stay on the park

Meirzejewski had an incredible match on Friday night, in one of the fixtures of the season, the Big Blue.

He was involved in all of the good lead up play for Sydney, setting up the sealer for David Carney with a deft touch.

Of course, you ask Rhys Williams, and you could question whether the Polish player should even have been out there to have the involvement that he did.

On a yellow card earlier in the game for back chat, the Pole was walking a tightrope for the remainder of the game.

When he leapt in the air, elbow out, and connected with Rhys Williams’ face, on any given day, you leave yourself at the mercy of the referee.

Do I think it was a second yellow? No, actually, I don’t. But then again, I’ve seen those ones given. And when you consider that Mierzejewski had the most influence of any player in the match, his absence ultimately would have been game-changing.

Yes, decisions are open to interpretation in every match, and Rhys Williams himself may well have been sent off for slide-tackling through Mierzejewski in the first half, but it’s questionable that the loss of Williams would have been felt by Melbourne as much as Sydney would have in the event of Adrian seeing red.

Error – hardly – what about clinical finishing?

Who would want to be a goalkeeper?

You largely do very little for 90 minutes, and you can then when you do get called upon you either have to do something of incredible athleticism to make a save, or control play around you as everyone falls apart, given you’re the last line of defence.

Which makes me wonder even more why poor Phoenix goalkeeper Lewis Italiano is receiving so much attention for his goalkeeping against the Reds on Saturday in conceding the opening, and only, goal of the match.

Nobody likes to be nutmegged at the best of times, but I saw a fair few of them involving keepers over numerous games in recent times.

So when George Blackwood was on goal in the 32nd minute of the match, and placed the ball through Italiano’s legs, the words “howler” and “error” came to the minds of some.

Really? Italiano’s was nothing compared to that of Massimo Taibi back in the 1999/2000 premier league season for Manchester United (look that one up).

Granted Blackwood’s was a shot the keeper should have saved, but you could argue that he did well to get his hands to a shot that in a one-on-one should have been put away much better by the striker.

To replay the goal endlessly labeling it a “howler” seems like a bit of a stretch.

Which again begs the question, who would want to be a goalkeeper? And if the answer to that question is answered yes by anyone, the next question is: why?

In a league this close, you can save your run quite late

What a difference a day makes in sport.

Seemingly the laughing stock in Australian sport at one point this week, Brisbane Roar travelled away to the Central Coast Mariners a team under severe and extreme pressure and duress.

Central Coast, on the other hand, would have been confident, having pushed the runaway league leaders Sydney all the way last weekend.

Come full-time in Gosford on Saturday, the Roar were in the six for the night, and it was Paul Okon who was facing the media and taking questions about his own coaching, the way the team is going, and the little wrinkle of why their best statistical player Andrew Hoole was in the stands.

And Brisbane, at the kick-off, was equal second last. It’s hard to keep up with this league sometimes.

But that is the thing about a ten-team league with six teams making finals, and a runaway leader – with a mammoth nine games to go, every single team is still in with a shot at finals, including Wellington, despite their loss.

In a ten-team league, it’s really not that hard to finish sixth.

So with everyone talking about expansion and/or relegation and promotion, I’d just settle for a finals format of the top four meeting in home and away semi-final legs, and a grand final.

At least a top four recognizes achievement, as opposed to rewarding an ability to not finish last.

A red card will always cause controversy

A red card is a red card is a red card, right. They’re all equal in that a horrible foul is committed, and a player walks.

Well, no, not really.

Whether it was Jason Geria on Friday night, Wout Brama on Saturday (granted, somewhat less controversial), and then Keeanu Baccus last night for the Wanderers, each carried with it its own level of debate.

But it will be Baccus’ that will cause the biggest uproar, and that is the case before you even bring the VAR into the situation whereupon they overturned the initial yellow card and turned it red.

The problem in this instance, as I see it? The match was only six minutes old.

Now, of course fouls should not be judged in the context of a time frame – a foul is a foul is a foul.

But there certainly is a fair amount of pressure on a referee to ensure the integrity of the contest is not unjustifiably tilted, when 90 per cent of a match is going to be an uneven contest. So I can understand why the initial decision was yellow.

When Baccus dragged the arm of an attacker in the penalty area, and the hugely popular VAR intervened, social media lit up. That an initial yellow card was then turned into a red card by the VAR just added further fuel to the flames of viewer and fan discontent.

Whatever you think about the VAR, the issue with any video officiating will be about consistency. And by the letter of the law, the VAR got this one right.

A professional foul in the area, when you are the last line of defence, is a red. That the referee deemed Baccus’ actions a foul, inside the penalty area, immediately meant it was a red if he had failed to play the play.

Baccus had indeed failed to play the ball, and he suffered the consequences.

But still, it’s a tough call to make after six minutes, regardless of the Wanderers equalizing minutes later.

Brisbane’s greatest achievement

The Round 18 wrap just wouldn’t be complete without re-visiting, though not for the last time, Brisbane’s Asian Champions League effort mid-week, in losing to Ceres Negros, from the Philippines.

The numbers peeling off Eric Bautheac’s jersey were just the added pickle on an otherwise distasteful sandwich.

You could of course ask the question, as many on Twitter did, what is worse: losing to a team from the Philippines or losing to the team that lost to a team from the Philippines?

While that’s another discussion for another day, it appears that Brisbane have been recognized for their achievement, having managed to make the list of Top 10 F— Ups in Football on the Football Republic:

Being mentioned in the same breath as Cristiano Ronaldo, and achieving international recognition – Brisbane, take a bow!

