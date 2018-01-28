Socceroos rookies vs reserves: who deserves promotion?

As there are some talented Australians who haven’t had the opportunity to be called up or play for the Socceroos, there are some substitutes who need to be replaced.

This article will rate some of the current unimpressive Socceroos in the squad against the impressive uncapped Australians. Which squad will triumph?

Goalkeepers: Mitch Langerak vs Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic vs Paul Izzo

Langerak hasn’t played a minute for Levante but Redmayne has had regular game time for Sydney FC. Sydney FC has conceded the fewest goals this season, but perhaps the strikers in the A-League are just not good enough to trouble the Sydney defence or Redmayne.

Langerak’s last appearance for the Socceroos was against Iraq last year, which ended in an unimpressive 1-1 draw, but if Redmayne was in the Levante squad, it is unlikely he would play a minute for Levante either. It’s a stalemate between those two.

But Vukovic is playing regularly for KRC Genk, as is Izzo for Adelaide. Vukovic conceded only 12 goals in his last season with Sydney FC, but Izzo has already conceded 22, so Vukovic is the best out of the lot.

Centre-back: Milos Degenek vs Aleksandar Susnjar, Ryan McGowan vs Thomas Deng

Sunsjar has been playing well and regularly for Teplice in the Czech Republic but is occasionally quite rough when he plays, like his red card performance against Zlin.

Degenek has been playing regularly but sometimes loses his concentration. However, he’s often more careful not to give away fouls. It’s a stalemate between the two.

Ryan McGowan hasn’t played much for the Socceroos and Bailey Wright has the nod against him. Deng is a very solid defender, playing well nearly every week for Melbourne Victory pairing up with Rhys Williams. McGowan has been playing less in the middle east, so Deng gets it for me.

Full-backs: Alex Gersbach vs Callum Elder, Ivan Vujica vs Josh Risdon

Despite playing no games, Elder is two years older than Gersbach. Elder plays regularly for Wigan in League 1 in England but doesn’t cross or dribble as well as Gersbach. Gersbach now plays in France’s Ligue 2. A definite choice for Gersbach.

Vujica has played more games in the A-League than Risdon has and has better stats than him apart from successful dribbles (15-6 in Risdon’s favour) and penalties conceded (Vujica 1). Vujica is 20 and shows promise. I’d put him in instead of Risdon.

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine vs Dimitri Petratos

Statistically Dimitri Petratos should be much better than Irvine. Petratos has five assists, seven goals and 49 chances created. However, Irvine is better in more areas and can play in multiple positions, including on the wing, in the central midfield and up the front. He is good in the air, can intercept, press and is also good with his feet

Midfielders: Midfielders: Massimo Luongo vs Lachlan Wales

Luongo is a hit or miss player. When he’s good, he’s really, really good, but he occasionally plays a bad game, like against Germany in the Confederations Cup. Wales occasionally shows glimpses of pure class and shows good vision for his age but, like many Australians, he misses that final finishing touch, even if it’s an open goal.

Luongo’s form has unarguably been better ever since the poor Germany game, especially for Queens Park Rangers, and has been man of the match for them three times. In fact I’d actually try to put Luongo in the Australian starting XI.

Midfielders: James Troisi versus Daniel De Silva

Troisi was outstanding for Melbourne Victory last season, causing opposition defences all sorts of headaches by putting in screamers outside the box, but this season he’s come back down to earth. De Silva’s definitely the one who looks like the player who’s going to get his position.

Troisi can’t cross like he used to, with only one on target and with an accuracy of four per cent. He has also conceded 50 fouls. So if anyone deserves to be in the squad, it’s the November young player of the month nominee.

Winger: Nikita Rukavytsya vs Brandon Borrello

The 30-year-old Nikita Rukavytsya is one who can score in Israel. He’s scored three out of his club’s five goals and he has pace, but Brandon Borrello is someone else who’s doing well overbroad. He is starting nearly every game for Kaiserslautern and is a critical player for their team, playing as their number seven.

Rukavytsya might score, but he’s had his three chances for the Socceroos under Ange Postercoglou and hasn’t scored. Borrello is the one with the potential, and it is time for him to shine.

Winger: Robbie Kruse vs Mathew Leckie

Robbie Kruse is similar to Rukavytsya, now starting to score, but he’s also not a striker. Arzani is showing promise in the A-League but Kruse impressed in his last game for the side, winning a penalty against Honduras minutes after coming off the bench. I’d prefer Leckie, but if Kruse keeps the scoring up, he should be in the squad. But it’s about time he started to score.

Striker: Tomi Juric vs Golgol Mebrahtu

Juric hasn’t scored in his last three qualifiers and is frustratingly inconsistent in front of goal, scoring an average of only one goal every four appearances. Juric seems to be scoring more regularly for FC Luzern, though, with nine goals in 19 appearances. But the Eritrean striker Golgol Mebrahtu might get the nod ahead of Juric, playing in the Czech Republic and scoring nine goals in 15 appearances.

It’s about time we capped some of these players for the Socceroos, especially since some are just as good if not better than some of the current squad.